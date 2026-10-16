RAT RAT RAT Returns to Camden People's Theatre

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RAT RAT RAT, a movement-based production by EggGen and Selene Mingyue Hu, will return to Camden People's Theatre for performances October 28–31, 2026, as part of the venue's Autumn Season.

The 45-minute work follows three rat students through a series of unsettling lessons involving obedience, movement and institutional control. Combining physical performance, creature costumes and dark humor, the production examines how authority can normalize cruelty and discourage individuals from questioning established systems.

Drawing on the history of animal experimentation and the atrocities committed by Unit 731 during World War II, RAT RAT RAT explores the relationship between obedience and violence, questioning how individuals are conditioned to follow rules and accept harmful practices.

Performances will take place at Camden People's Theatre from October 28–31 at 9 p.m.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 06 Hrs 13 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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