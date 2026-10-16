RAT RAT RAT Returns to Camden People's Theatre
The movement-based production by EggGen and Selene Mingyue Hu will run October 28–31 as part of the theatre's Autumn Season.
RAT RAT RAT, a movement-based production by EggGen and Selene Mingyue Hu, will return to Camden People's Theatre for performances October 28–31, 2026, as part of the venue's Autumn Season.
The 45-minute work follows three rat students through a series of unsettling lessons involving obedience, movement and institutional control. Combining physical performance, creature costumes and dark humor, the production examines how authority can normalize cruelty and discourage individuals from questioning established systems.
Drawing on the history of animal experimentation and the atrocities committed by Unit 731 during World War II, RAT RAT RAT explores the relationship between obedience and violence, questioning how individuals are conditioned to follow rules and accept harmful practices.
Performances will take place at Camden People's Theatre from October 28–31 at 9 p.m.
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