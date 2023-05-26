RAPUNZEL Comes to Theatre Peckham This Holiday Season

Rapunzel runs from 5 to 24 December 2023

By:
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Coming this Christmas is another Yuletide cracker from Theatre Peckham. 

You’ve heard of his-story; you’ve heard of her-story; well, get ready for hair-story! Get your bonce in locs-step with Theatre Peckham this Christmas as we weave and style this modern day Hairy-tale with a few twists. Let RAPUNZEL and friends sprinkle a little Barnet Magic on you/ While some crave material wealth, it's those with richness of soul who can overcome any adversity!

Tickets for Rapunzel go on sale to the public from June.  https://www.theatrepeckham.co.uk/show/rapunzel/

Theatre Peckham’s iconic annual Christmas show reunites playwright Geoff Aymer with Artistic Director Suzann McLean for the third time, delivering a fun-filled musical-inspired, pantoesque remix of a classic tale. The annual show’s signature blend of storytelling, dance 

and song, infused with an unmistakable Peckham twist, has become a favourite festive fixture with adults and family audiences in South London and beyond. 

2023’s Rapunzel follows on from last year’s hit show Scroogelicious, a remix on the Dicken’s classic and 2021’s The Wonderful, inspired by Frank L Baum’s The Wizard of Oz. 

As is Theatre Peckham’s tradition, the in-house production will be performed by an inspiring mix of professional actors and young people from their Academy, which nurtures the next generation of young performers keen to follow in the footsteps of Theatre Peckham Patron and A-list actor John Boyega.

McLean says: “As Artistic Director of Theatre Peckham, it’s an absolute pleasure to announce Rapunzel as this years’ Christmas show. We are infusing the timeless story with the unique cultural twist that our audiences have come to love. The magical hair story is set in a hairdresser’s in Peckham and weaves a tale about individuality and empowerment. Our Theatre Peckham Academy students will once again act alongside a stellar cast to stage a musical pantomime-style experience that will leave everyone feeling festive and uplifted.”

Playwright Geoff Aymer adds: “This children’s classic doesn’t get re-told very often, particularly at Christmas time. We wanted to buck that trend and have some festive fun exploring society’s obsession around beauty with this allegorical story.”

Theatre Peckham is an award-winning cultural venue for artistic excellence and social change founded in 1986. Through the power of theatre, they illuminate young voices, provide skills and opportunities, and platform excellent creatives by programming and producing shows focusing on young people and under-represented voices. 




