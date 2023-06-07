Polka Theatre Reveals Lineup For Autumn-Winter 2023-24 Season

Polka Theatre’s Artistic Director and Joint Chief Executive Helen Matravers has announced details of their new Autumn – Winter season, running from 27 September 2023 through to 21 January 2024.

Helen Matravers said, “This Polka season is all about celebrating nature, the wonders of our universe and keeping it alive. We welcome some of the UK’s best makers for young audiences to Polka’s stages, with exceptional story-telling, opera, puppetry and drama.”

The season opens with Lyngo Theatre’s enchantingly interactive production, Egg and Spoon, for ages 1–3, in the Adventure Theatre, followed by a magical environment-inspired tale with Zoe's Peculiar Journey Through Time by Theatre Rites in the Main Theatre, aimed at ages 6–12.

English Touring Opera present Under The Little Red Moon for children aged 6-24 months, and Norwich Puppet Theatre introduce children 6 and above to the classic Shakespearean story of A Midsummer Night’s Dream incorporating beautiful shadow imagery.

Stage adaptations of well-loved children’s books include Little Angel Theatre’s WOW! Said the Owl: a charming exploration of colour and nature written by Tim Hopgood for ages 2-5, and Chris Haughton's Oh No, George!, produced by Can’t Sit Still for ages 3+: a delightfully playful tale of a dog trying to be good whilst his owner is out.

Things get sciencey in the Adventure Theatre as The Lightbulb Princess, a co-production from Tutti Frutti Productions and One Tenth Human for ages 4+, goes on a festive exploration of electricity, whilst Nest, an M6 Theatre Company production for ages 3–7, tells a soaring tale through clowning, song and shadow play , and The Star Seekers, a Wardrobe Ensemble and Wardrobe Theatre production for ages 3–8, heads up into space for an out of this world adventure.

Helen continues “Polka’s stages are platforms to be able to connect with children around the issues that mean the most to them, and as we talk to our young voices in depth, we know they are passionate about our planet and its wonderful creatures - so many shows in this season speak directly to that. Amongst a plethora of brilliant pieces, Theatre Rites’ Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time will catapult audiences to a plastic planet far in the future, Wardrobe Ensemble send us to space in The Star Seekers and I’m delighted to be co-producing with Theatr Iolo in the Spring on Emily Gravett’s Tidy directed by the brilliant Lee Lyford. It’s a season full of adventures and we can’t wait to set off!”

The previously announced 2023 Polka Theatre Christmas offerings include the fantastical family adventure The Snow Queen which will run from 11 November – 21 January in the Main Theatre for ages 6-12, alongside The Night Before Christmas for children aged 2-6, playing in the Adventure Theatre from 18 November – 14 January, returning to the venue after a highly successful run in 2021. The Snow Queen is the first commission of Helen Matravers tenure, and she has commissioned writer Jude Christian (Hamlet, Dick Whittington, National Theatre, Jack and The Beanstalk, Lyric Hammersmith) to take on the project.

Tidy, an adaptation of the children’s picture book by Emily Gravett in which Pete the badger learns that being tidy isn't always best for the environment, will play in the Main Theatre next Spring. Tidy is a co-production between Polka Theatre and Theatre Iolo, aimed at ages 3–7, will run from 10 Feb – 24 March 2024.

The theatre’s well-regarded and popular Take Part offering continues during October half term, with workshops for all ages including Moonlit Storytime, a Spooky Halloween Character Workshop, a Clowning Around Comedy Workshop, and a Halloween Hair and Make-Up Masterclass. December holiday workshops include Build Your Own Snow Globe, a Beatbox Masterclass and a Wicked Winter Wonderland character workshop. For further information and to book visit Click Here

Tickets are on sale now via Click Here or call 020 8543 4888*

Polka Theatre is one of just a handful of dedicated children’s venues in the UK. Polka underwent a major renovation, re-opening in 2021, and continues to present a year-round programme of shows produced by Polka and from visiting companies, and a full programme of creative learning activities for ages 0–12. The redevelopment meant Polka enjoys flexible rehearsal and workshop spaces along with two performance spaces: the Main Theatre has a 300-seat capacity, and the Adventure Theatre can seat up to 90 depending on the show format.

The space offers step-free access, clear signage and accessible toilets on all levels with a large, friendly café, free-to-access play areas, a shop, a book corner and comfy places to sit.