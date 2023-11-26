Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Police Called to HAMILTON Performance in Manchester After Fight Breaks Out in Audience

The Greater Manchester Police state that "injuries sustained are not believed to be life-threatening."

By: Nov. 26, 2023

According to various reports, police were called to the Palace Theatre in Manchester after a fight broke out during a performance of Hamilton on Friday, November 24th.

The production recently held its opening night on Tuesday 21 November 2023.

A statement from the Greater Manchester Police reads: "Greater Manchester Police were called to Oxford Street in the city centre at around 10:30pm last night (Friday, November 24 2023) to a report of an assault. An investigation is ongoing at this time with no arrests. Thankfully, injuries sustained are not believed to be life-threatening. Anyone with information that may help officers with their enquiries are asked to call 101 quoting incident 3783 of November 24, 2023."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, police were called to the Palace Theatre in April for a disturbance at The Bodyguard the Musical, amidst an increase of audience altercations across the UK earlier in the year. 

HAMILTON stars Shaq Taylor as Alexander Hamilton, Sam Oladeinde as Aaron Burr, Gabriela Benedetti as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds,  KM Drew Boateng as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Daniel Boys as King George, Maya Britto as Eliza Hamilton, Aisha Jawando as Angelica Schuyler, DeAngelo Jones as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Billy Nevers as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Charles Simmons as George Washington.

They are joined by Simeon Beckett, Taylor Bradshaw, Cletus Chan, Kyerron Dixon-Bassey, Kyeirah D’marni, Yesy Garcia, Jonathan Hermosa-Lopez, Levi Tyrell Johnson, Honey Joseph, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Richard Logun, Buna McCreery-Njie, Mia Mullarkey, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Kiran Patel, Izzy Read, Alice Readie, Harry Robinson, Phoebe Samuel-Gray, Jasmine Jia Yung Shen, Samantha Shuma, Michael James Stewart, Rhys West, Jack Whitehead and Sian Yeo.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now.  Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.  The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

HAMILTON is produced in the UK by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

