THE BODYGUARD Performance Stopped Due to Audience Altercation; Police Called to Venue

Audience members report that the incident was due to "disruptive audience members singing and screaming" over the cast members. 

Apr. 08, 2023  

The 7 April evening performance of The Bodyguard at The Palace Theatre in Manchester was canceled after an audience altercation. Police were called to the theatre to manage the situation.

Audience members report that the incident was due to "disruptive audience members singing and screaming" over the cast members, leading to the cancellation of the performance 10 minutes before the end of the show.

This incident builds upon the growing concern about audience behavior at the theatre, after numerous incidents throughout the UK, most recently at a performance of Bat Out of Hell on the West End last week.

The award-winning international smash hit musical THE BODYGUARD is currently touring the UK and Ireland, and running through 15 April at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. Tour schedule attached with casting to be announced soon. Click Here

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time - I Will Always Love You.

Based on Lawrence Kasdan's 1992 Oscar nominated Warner Bros. movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD, directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar winning Alex Dinelaris, had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End and was nominated for four Olivier Awards. A sell out 18 month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End at the Dominion Theatre ahead of a second sell out tour of the UK and Ireland in 2018/19. To date, THE BODYGUARD has played to over 3.6 million people in 15 countries and 45 US cities. Countries include the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Italy, Australia, Spain, France, the US, Austria and Japan.

Photo Credit: Paul Coltas




More Hot Stories For You


