Playwrights Revealed in 2023/24 Soho Six, Co-Commissioned With Leading UK Producers

Focusing on the best and brightest in emerging playwrighting talent, Soho Theatre's Soho Six attachment programme develops and nurtures playwrights' artistic practice as they write a new play for Soho's stages. With alumni including Charlie Josephine, Theresa Ikoko, Rita Kalnejais, Arinzé Kene, Bryony Kimmings, Samson Kayo and Duncan MacMillan, Soho Theatre are delighted to be working with and introducing the 2023/24 Soho Six artists and co-commissioners:

MIRIAM BATTYE (Scenes with Girls), co-commissioned with PAINES PLOUGH SAFAA BENSON-EFFIOM (Til Death Do Us Part), co-commissioned with CARDBOARD CITIZENS RHIANNA ILUBE (Samuel Takes a Break in Male Dungeon N°5 After a Long but Generally Successful Day of Tours), co-commissioned with BROCCOLI ARTS WILL JACKSON (Confetti), co-commissioned with HOMOTOPIA KARIM KHAN (Brown Boys Swim), co-commissioned with TARA THEATRE Sam Ward (We Were Promised Honey!), co-commissioned with GRACE DICKSON PRODUCTIONS



Soho Theatre's Literary Manager Gillian Greer said: "Our writers represent the very best of British new writing talent - bold and visionary artists who carry warmth, wit and passion at the heart of their work. Alongside our co-commissioners, we are delighted to welcome them to our Soho Six programme for 2023/24.

With recent alumni Iman Qureshi's The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs, Danusia Samal's Bangers, and Willy Hudson's Welcome Home all storming Soho's stages in the last year, we're excited to see what this intake of Soho Sixer's creates."

The Soho Six programme plays a key role in Soho Theatre's vision for developing and supporting writers. Supported by NBCUniversal International Studios, the 2023/24 Soho Six are in residence for 18 months receiving a full commission, dramaturgical support and masterclasses from Soho Theatre and their co-commissioner. The programme also immerses each writer in the life of Soho Theatre, with regular contact with staff, exposure to new work across our three stages, getting to know our audiences and building, and the positive impact of peer learning with five fellow artists.