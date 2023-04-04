Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pinch Punch Presents LOCOMOTIVE FOR MURDER: THE IMPROVISED WHODUNNIT 

Expect dubious accents and shaky alibis, along with thrills, spills, and good old-fashioned kills. 

Apr. 04, 2023  

Pinch Punch welcome you aboard Locomotive for Murder: The Improvised Whodunnit, a totally improvised, totally outrageous murder mystery, where killing the cast and cracking the case is in your hands. Expect dubious accents and shaky alibis, along with thrills, spills, and good old-fashioned kills.

Four characters board a train, but not everyone will survive. Thankfully, a world-famous detective is onboard, ready to solve the case (with the help of their trusty audience assistants, of course). But who is the murderer? Through a random ticketing mix-up, only one person knows-the murderer themselves. Can you help the detective solve the case before the killer strikes again? Using audience stories and suggestions, watch Pinch Punch create a unique, one-of-a-kind, never-to-be-repeated whodunnit. If you love comedy, murder mysteries and putting your wits to the test, then this is the show for you!

After sell-out performances at The Bishop's Palace, Thorington Theatre, VAULT festival 2023, and The Brighton Open Air Theatre, Pinch Punch are bringing their improvised whodunnit to the Canal Cafe Theatre 2023 for a 3-month residency.

Cast: David Fenne, Lottie Davies, Maya-Nika Bewley, Angela Eyton, Peter Rugman, Stefan Trout, Duncan Mitchell, Emma Lundegaard, Sam Ross, Sophie Warren, Beth Lily, Eoin McAndrew, Will Beynon

3 PERFORMANCES ONLY:

Friday 14th April @ 7:00pm

Friday 12th May @ 7:00pm

Friday 16th June @ 7:00pm

Running time: 60 minutes.

Age recommendation: Ages 12+

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6NG.

Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/locomotive/

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £11/£13 (+ £1.50 booking fee)




