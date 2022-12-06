Photos & Video: First Look at ALADDIN Panto at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has released production photography and show footage for this year's magical pantomime adventure, ALADDIN, which is now open and runs until Saturday 7 January 2023.

Check it out below!

The pantomime stars Zoe Birkett, fresh from the West End production of Moulin Rouge The Musical, as play Spirit Of The Ring alongside EastEnders' Beppe Di Marco, Michael Greco as Abanazar. Joining them is CBeebies favourite Ben Cajee in the title role of Aladdin, returning favourites Tam Ryan as Wishee Washee and Ian Adams as Widow Twankey, Duane Gooden as the Genie, Ian Billings as the Notary and introducing Wolverhampton's own Sofie Anné as Princess Jasmine.

The cast is completed by ensemble Lydia Baber-Day, Samara Clarke, Ellie Cooper, Gabriella-Rose Marchant, Louis Quinn, Jack Skelton, Jacob Thomas and Jayd'n Tyrone.