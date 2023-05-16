Photos: Tracie Bennett, Gabrielle Friedman and More Star in HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING at Southwark Playhouse

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’ is a comic gem that took Broadway by storm in 1961, winning both the Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize.

See first look photos of Tracie Bennett in the male role of J.B. Biggley, President of the World Wide Wicket Company, Gabrielle Friedman as J. Pierrepont Finch and the cast of 'How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying' at Southwark Playhouse.
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying' is a comic gem that took Broadway by storm in 1961, winning both the Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize. It boasts an exhilarating score by Frank Loesser - one of America's great composer/lyricists, also responsible for 'Guys & Dolls' (currently a massive hit at the Bridge Theatre) - including 'I Believe in You', 'Brotherhood of Man' and 'The Company Way'.

A satire of big business and all it holds sacred, it follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch, who uses a little handbook called How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying (voiced in the Southwark production by Michelle Visage of 'Ru Paul's Drag Race' fame) to climb the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive, tackling such familiar but potent dangers as the aggressively compliant "company man", the office party, backstabbing co-workers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography

Gabrielle Friedman

Elliot Gooch

Gabrielle Friedman, Tracie Bennett

Allie Daniel and Gabrielle Friedman

Annie Aitken

The Cast of HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

Gabrielle Friedman and Company

Tracie Bennett

The Cast of HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

The Cast of HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

Grace Kanyamibwa

Danny Lane and Gabreille Friedman

The Cast of HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

Allie Daniel

Elliot Gooch and Company

Tracie Bennett

Elliott Gooch and Verity Power

The Cast of HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

Verity Power

Verity Power and Company

Milon McCarthy and Elliot Gooch



