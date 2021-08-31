Photos: The National Theatre Presents ROCKETS AND BLUE LIGHTS

The National Theatre has released production images for Rockets and Blue Lights, Winsome Pinnock's astonishing and fiercely political play, named winner of the 2018 Alfred Fagon Award. Directed by Miranda Cromwell, the play was first staged at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester before being cancelled due to Covid-19 and will now open in the Dorfman theatre from 25th August to 9th October 2021.

Winsome Pinnock began work on the play during the attachment with the National Theatre's New Work Department in 2016.

The cast are Anthony Aje, Paul Bradley, Karl Collins, Kiza Deen, Rochelle Rose, Matthew Seadon-Young, Kudzai Sitima, Cathy Tyson, Everal A Walsh and Luke Wilson.

On the set of a new film about Victorian artist JMW Turner, young actress Lou is haunted by an unresolved history. Meanwhile, in 1840 Londoners Lucy and Thomas try to come to terms with the meaning of freedom. Moving between London past and present the production is a powerfully personal voyage through time.