Photos: THELMA & LOUISE in Rehearsal at The Young Vic Theatre

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The Young Vic Theatre has released all new rehearsal images ahead of the world premiere of Thelma & Louise, a brand-new musical adaptation of CALLIE KHOURI’s Oscar and Golden-Globe winning movie featuring music by Grammy-nominated iconoclast Neko Case and directed by Trip Cullman (Becky Shaw, Choir Boy). Check out the photos below!

More than thirty years after the film first premiered in cinemas throughout the US, this empowering, funny and deeply moving story about freedom, solidarity and unshakeable friendship, has been reimagined by Khouri for the stage at a time when the politics of the original feel more relevant than ever.

A Young Vic, Sonia Friedman Productions, Blue Spruce Productions, Ley Line Entertainment, and CALLIE KHOURI co-production, and Mandy Greenfield, in association with MGM On Stage, Thelma & Louise opens the Young Vic’s 2026/7 Season in the Main House from 3 September – 24 October 2026 with press night on 16 September.

Thelma & Louise stars Olivier Award nominated Amy Lennox (Cabaret, Kinky Boots) as Thelma and Olivier Award nominated Rachel Tucker (Wicked, Come From Away) as Louise, alongside Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hercules, Hadestown) as Hal; Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet, Bonnie & Clyde) as JD; Samuel Edwards (Anything Goes, Wicked) as Darryl; Alex Gibson-Giorgio (Top Hat, Sinatra The Musical) as Jimmy; Letitia Hector (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, 2:22) as Sarah; Tamlyn Henderson (MAMMA MIA!, Waitress) as Harlan / Max; and Jack Butterworth (American Psycho, Here We Are) as Trooper/Singer. The ensemble is made up of Suzie McAdam (Much Ado About Nothing), Eleanor Walsh (Heathers The Musical), Alex Given (Guys and Dolls), Kamilla Fernandes (Sunset Boulevard), Rushand Chambers (The Lion King) and Joshua Dever (Bat Out of Hell).

On a whim, Louise invites her best friend Thelma for a spontaneous weekend getaway. After an ill-fated encounter with a stranger at a roadside honkytonk, their lifelong friendship is forged into something dangerous and unbreakable. Propelled by a soaring musical score, they set out on a last-chance adventure in a world where every card is stacked against them.

The creative team features choreography by Bobbi Jene Smith & Or Schraiber, scenography by Christine Jones & Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting design by Natasha Chivers, sound design by Gareth Owen, musical supervision by Kimberly Grigsby, orchestration and arrangements by John Clancy, musical direction by Ed Bussey, wigs, hair and make-up design by Carole Hancock with additional music by Carl Newman, Paul Rigby and Zoe Sarnak.

Stuart Burt CDG CSA is the casting director, Peter Noden is the casting associate, Kev McCurdy is the Fight Director, Danièle Lydon is the Voice and Dialect Coach, Zoë Thomas-Webb is the Costume Supervisor, Mary Halliday is the Props Supervisor, Billy Jay Stein is the Keyboard Programmer, Chelsea Walker the Associate Director, Lily Ockwell is the Associate Choreographer, Matthew Buttrey the Associate Designer, Stacey O’Shea is the Associate Lighting Designer and Rob Jones is the Associate Sound Designer. Francesca Murray-Fuentes is the Jerwood Assistant Director. The music producer is Jeff Galegher and the orchestra manager is Sylvia Addison. RCI Theatricals are the US General Managers.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

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