Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre

Celebrity guests Ronnie Wood, Cressida Bonas, Adam Clayton, Julia Restoin-Roitfeld and many more came to the opening of West End Show The Snowman, which had its press performance on Saturday afternoon, 18 November at Peacock Theatre.

Check out the red carpet photos below!

The Snowman runs at Peacock Theatre until Saturday 30 December 2023.

Christmas classic The Snowman returns to Sadler’s Wells home in the West End, Peacock Theatre from Saturday 18 November - Saturday 30 December for its 26th edition. The dance show is an adaptation of the much-loved picture book by Raymond Briggs and the film directed by Dianne Jackson.

Featuring the iconic music and lyrics by Howard Blake, including ‘Walking in the Air’, all played by a live orchestra, The Snowman is directed by Bill Alexander and designed by Ruari Murchison, with choreography by Robert North and Tim Mitchell’s lighting.

The Rep’s production, for all the family, follows the story of a young boy’s adventures when his snowman and new friend comes to life on Christmas Eve. They go on a magical adventure to the North Pole where they meet all sorts of characters including dancing penguins, a snow princess and Father Christmas himself. The Snowman is also a remarkable introduction to dance for children.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce