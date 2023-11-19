Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre

The Snowman runs at Peacock Theatre until Saturday 30 December 2023.
Celebrity guests Ronnie Wood, Cressida Bonas, Adam Clayton, Julia Restoin-Roitfeld and many more came to the opening of West End Show The Snowman, which had its press performance on Saturday afternoon, 18 November at Peacock Theatre.
Check out the red carpet photos below!
Christmas classic The Snowman returns to Sadler’s Wells home in the West End, Peacock Theatre from Saturday 18 November - Saturday 30 December for its 26th edition. The dance show is an adaptation of the much-loved picture book by Raymond Briggs and the film directed by Dianne Jackson.
Featuring the iconic music and lyrics by Howard Blake, including ‘Walking in the Air’, all played by a live orchestra, The Snowman is directed by Bill Alexander and designed by Ruari Murchison, with choreography by Robert North and Tim Mitchell’s lighting.
The Rep’s production, for all the family, follows the story of a young boy’s adventures when his snowman and new friend comes to life on Christmas Eve. They go on a magical adventure to the North Pole where they meet all sorts of characters including dancing penguins, a snow princess and Father Christmas himself. The Snowman is also a remarkable introduction to dance for children.
Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce
Father Christmas & Professor Green
Professor Green
Father Christmas & Adam Clayton
Father Christmas & Cressida Bonas
Anna Brewster
Anna Brewster
Father Christmas & Anna Brewster
Father Christmas, Kara Rose Marshall & son
Father Christmas, Kara Rose Marshall & son
Kara Rose Marshall & son
Father Christmas, Laura Coleman & child
Laura Coleman & child
Father Christmas, Sophie Ashby & kids
Father Christmas, Camilla Rutherford & Children
Camilla Rutherford & children
Father Christmas, Jack MacDonald, Maggie MacDonald, Otis MacDonald & Leah Wood
Leah Wood
Leah Wood
Father Christmas, Luna May, friend (child), Anouska Beckwith & Tamara Beckwith
Father Christmas, Lauren Cuthbertson & Peggy
Lauren Cuthbertson & Peggy
Terry Gilliam, granddaughter & Father Christmas
Father Christmas, Tim Wheeler, George, Romy Konjic & Julia Restoin Roitfeld
Tim Wheeler, George, Romy Konjic & Julia Restoin Roitfeld
Father Christmas, Jade Parfitt, Silver, Jack Dyson & Tabitha
Sally Wood, Ronnie Wood & children
Father Christmas & Laura Jackson
Laura Jackson
Ronnie Wood, Sally Wood, Father Christmas & daughters
Father Christmas, Arizona Muse & Cy
Arizona Muse & Cy (daughter)
Father Christmas, Colby Jones son), Misty Jones (daughter), Jakki Jones
Colby Jones (son), Misty Jones (daughter), Jakki Jones
