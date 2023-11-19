Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre

The Snowman runs at Peacock Theatre until Saturday 30 December 2023.

By: Nov. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 1 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 2 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 3 Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMER Photo 4 Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert

Celebrity guests Ronnie Wood, Cressida Bonas, Adam Clayton, Julia Restoin-Roitfeld and many more came to the opening of West End Show The Snowman, which had its press performance on Saturday afternoon, 18 November at Peacock Theatre.

Check out the red carpet photos below!

The Snowman runs at Peacock Theatre until Saturday 30 December 2023.

Christmas classic The Snowman returns to Sadler’s Wells home in the West End, Peacock Theatre from Saturday 18 November - Saturday 30 December for its 26th edition. The dance show is an adaptation of the much-loved picture book by Raymond Briggs and the film directed by Dianne Jackson. 

Featuring the iconic music and lyrics by Howard Blake, including ‘Walking in the Air’, all played by a live orchestra, The Snowman is directed by Bill Alexander and designed by Ruari Murchison, with choreography by Robert North and Tim Mitchell’s lighting.

The Rep’s production, for all the family, follows the story of a young boy’s adventures when his snowman and new friend comes to life on Christmas Eve. They go on a magical adventure to the North Pole where they meet all sorts of characters including dancing penguins, a snow princess and Father Christmas himself. The Snowman is also a remarkable introduction to dance for children.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Father Christmas & Professor Green

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Professor Green

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Adam Clayton

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Adam Clayton

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Father Christmas & Adam Clayton

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Adam Clayton

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Father Christmas & Cressida Bonas

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Cressida Bonas

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Cressida Bonas

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Cressida Bonas

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Anna Brewster

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Anna Brewster

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Father Christmas & Anna Brewster

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Father Christmas, Kara Rose Marshall & son

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Father Christmas, Kara Rose Marshall & son

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Kara Rose Marshall & son

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Father Christmas, Laura Coleman & child

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Laura Coleman & child

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Father Christmas, Sophie Ashby & kids

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Father Christmas, Camilla Rutherford & Children

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Camilla Rutherford & children

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Camilla Rutherford

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Camilla Rutherford

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Father Christmas, Jack MacDonald, Maggie MacDonald, Otis MacDonald & Leah Wood

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Father Christmas, Jack MacDonald, Maggie MacDonald, Otis MacDonald & Leah Wood

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Leah Wood

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Leah Wood

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Father Christmas, Luna May, friend (child), Anouska Beckwith & Tamara Beckwith

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Tamara Beckwith

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Tamara Beckwith

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Father Christmas, Lauren Cuthbertson & Peggy

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Father Christmas, Lauren Cuthbertson & Peggy

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Lauren Cuthbertson & Peggy

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Lauren Cuthbertson & Peggy

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Terry Gilliam, granddaughter & Father Christmas

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Terry Gilliam

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Father Christmas, Tim Wheeler, George, Romy Konjic & Julia Restoin Roitfeld

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Tim Wheeler, George, Romy Konjic & Julia Restoin Roitfeld

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Father Christmas, Jade Parfitt, Silver, Jack Dyson & Tabitha

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Jade Parfitt, Silver, Jack Dyson & Tabitha

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Sally Wood, Ronnie Wood & children

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Father Christmas & Laura Jackson

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Laura Jackson

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Ronnie Wood, Sally Wood, Father Christmas & daughters

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Ronnie Wood, Sally Wood & daughters

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Father Christmas, Arizona Muse & Cy

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Arizona Muse & Cy (daughter)

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Father Christmas, Colby Jones son), Misty Jones (daughter), Jakki Jones

Photos: Stars Arrive at the Opening of THE SNOWMAN at Peacock Theatre
Colby Jones (son), Misty Jones (daughter), Jakki Jones


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
ALADDIN Will Be The Lyric Hammersmith Theatres 2024 Pantomime Photo
ALADDIN Will Be The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's 2024 Pantomime

ALADDIN has been announced as the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's 2024 pantomime. Find out more about the production here!

2
Review: FLIP!, Soho Theatre Photo
Review: FLIP!, Soho Theatre

Flip! is a high energy satire from acclaimed writer Racheal Ofori, directed by Emily Aboud. The play is a two-hander, matched in their dynamism and skill.

3
Review: SUPERYOU, Lyric Theatre Photo
Review: SUPERYOU, Lyric Theatre

Empowering musical still has work to be done, but demonstrates its potential to captivate an audience

4
Photos: First Look at the New UK Tour Cast of WICKED Photo
Photos: First Look at the New UK Tour Cast of WICKED

All new photos have been released of the 2023/5 UK tour cast of Wicked, led by Laura Pick (Elphaba) and Sarah O’Connor (Glinda). Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
MJ THE MUSICAL
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You