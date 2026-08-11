Photos: Sophie Okonedo and More in Rehearsals for A MONTH IN THE COUNTRY AT Donmar Warehouse

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Donmar Warehouse will present A Month in the Country, by Brian Friel, after Ivan Turgenev, from 22 August - 3 October. Get a first look inside rehearsals!

Sophie Okonedo leads the company as Natalya Petrovna, and she is joined by Thomas Arnold (Arkady Islayev), Jessica Brindle (Katya), Susan Brown (Anna Islayeva), Rachelle Diedericks (Vera Aleksandrovna), Patrick Gibson (Aleksey Belyayev), Mark Hadfield (Herr Schaaf), Michael Hodgson (Alfanasy Bolshintsov), Jonathan Livingstone (Matvey), Alistair Petrie (Michel Rakitin), Daniel Rigby (Ignaty Shpigelsky), and Amanda Wilkin (Lizaveta Bogdanovna).

Joining Lyndsey Turner to complete the creative team are Leslie Travers (Designer), Max Pappenheim (Sound Designer), Tim Lutkin (Lighting Designer); Anna Morrissey (Movement Director & Intimacy Coordinator), Angus MacRae (Composer), and Lotte Hines CDG (Casting Director).

Hundreds of women would envy me, wouldn't they? A beautiful house in the Russian countryside. A doting husband, a circle of admirers. A life of order, tranquillity and quiet restraint. It's enough to make you scream.

Natalya Petrovna looks to all the world like a contented woman, but the arrival of a penniless young tutor stirs a restless heart, igniting a spark of desire that sets the Summer ablaze.

A Month in the Country pits passion against propriety, as a cast of characters struggle to reconcile the lives they lead with the happiness they crave. Lyndsey Turner directs Brian Friel's reworking of Turgenev's most famous play.

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