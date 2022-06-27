Photos: See The Highlights From WEST END LIVE!

Beverley Knight from The Drifters Girl

West End LIVE returned for its annual free weekend showcasing the best of London's musicals. Co-organised by Westminster City Council and the Society of London Theatre, West End LIVE has been a highlight of the theatrical calendar since 2005, hotly anticipated by theatre fans UK-wide and even further afield.

The schedule was packed with over 50 world-class performances from crowd favourites Hamilton, Six, Wicked, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, The Book Of Mormon, Les Misérables and Come From Away - as well as a host of new hit shows making their West End LIVE debuts, including Cabaret, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Legally Blonde, Back To The Future - The Musical, Disney's Beauty And The Beast and South Pacific.

Check out just some of the photo highlights below!

Jordan Luke Gage from Bonnie & Clyde

The cast of & Juliet

Jamie Bogyo from Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Amy Lennox from Cabaret

Tom Bennett from Only Fools & Horses The Musical

The cast of Six

Mazz Murray from Mamma Mia! The Musical

Courtney Stapleton & Shaq Taylor from Beauty & The Beast The Musical

Photo Credits: Phillip Cowndley