Photos: See Rehearsal Photos From THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER At the Orange Tree Theatre

Sep. 28, 2022  

Go inside rehearsal for Jack Thorne's The Solid Life of Sugar Water at the Orange Tree Theatre. JMK Award Winner Indiana Lown-Collins directs Katie Erich and Adam Fenton.

The award provides Lown-Collins the opportunity to stage her own full-scale Orange Tree show production where she will work with designer Ica Niemz. The Solid Life of Sugar Water opens on 19 October, with previews from 15 October, and runs until 12 November. It will be available via OT On Screen between 15-18 November.

Alice and Phil bare every messy, painful, hilarious, irritating, delightful, loving detail of their relationship as it bends and shifts to everything life throws at them. Nothing goes unshared.

Writer Jack Thorne (Channel 4's Skins and This Is England) thrillingly amplifies disabled voices in this witty, impassioned and intimate play. Following its 2015 premiere at Edinburgh Festival Fringe as a Graeae Theatre Company and Theatre Royal Plymouth co-production, The Solid Life of Sugar Water went on a UK tour and transferred to the National Theatre for a critically acclaimed run in 2016.

Photo Credit: Shona Louise

Katie Erich, Adam Fenton, and Indiana Lown-Collins

Katie Erich and Adam Fenton

Adam Fenton

Katie Erich and Adam Fenton

Katie Erich and Adam Fenton

Katie Erich

Indiana Lown-Collins

Katie Erich

