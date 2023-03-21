Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour

The tour is this week at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool and continues its journey to Newcastle Theatre Royal.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Brand new production photographs of the cast of Titanic The Musical have been released (21 March 2023) as the show continues its journey of the UK and Ireland.

See photos below!

Presented by Danielle Tarento in association with Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Harmonia, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W Batman, it is 10 years since the show made its critically acclaimed debut at Southwark Playhouse in London.

Following a successful launch in Bromley, the tour is this week at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool and continues its journey to Newcastle Theatre Royal, Grand Opera House, Belfast, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Birmingham Hippodrome, Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent, Norwich Theatre Royal, Cardiff New Theatre, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Wycombe Swan, Hull New Theatre, Truro Hall for Cornwall, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, Edinburgh Festival Theatre, The Orchard Theatre Dartford, The Lowry in Salford, New Victoria Theatre in Woking, Sheffield Lyceum, Liverpool Empire, and the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin completing the tour on 5 August 2023.

The cast is: Martin Allanson (J. Bruce Ismay), Valda Akiks (Ida Straus), Graham Bickley (Captain Edward Smith), Sam Brown (Frederick Fleet), James Darch (Edgar Beane), David Delve (Isidor Straus), Catherine Digges (Head Maid), Adam Filipe (Frederick Barrett), Emily George (Kate Murphy), Luke Harley (Andrew Latimer), Emma Harrold (Lady Caroline Neville), Alastair Hill (Harold Bride), Abi Hudson (Maid), Barnaby Hughes (Herbert Pitman/Henry Etches), Paul Kemble (Joseph Boxhall), Niamh Long (Kate Mullins), Matthew McDonald (Charles Clarke), Ian McLarnon (Thomas Andrews), Danny Michaels (Joseph Bell), Chris Nevin (Jim Farrell), Jack North (Charles Lightoller), Joseph Peacock (Bellboy/Wallace Hartley), Billy Roberts (William McMaster Murdoch), Bree Smith (Alice Beane) and Lucie-Mae Summer (Kate McGowan). Cast biographies be downloaded here.

In the final hours of 14th April 1912, the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th Century. 1517 men, women and children lost their lives.

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic The Musical is a stunning and stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own. All innocently unaware of the fate awaiting them, the Third Class immigrants' dream of a better life in America, the Second Class imagine they too can join the lifestyles of the rich and famous, whilst the millionaire Barons of the First Class anticipate legacies lasting forever.

With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston (Nine, Grand Hotel) and a book by Peter Stone (Woman of the Year and 1776), the pair have collectively won an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, an Olivier Award and three Tony awards.

The original Broadway production of Titanic The Musical won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. This new production celebrates the 10th anniversary of its London premiere where it won sweeping critical acclaim across the board.

The director is Thom Southerland, the set and costume designer is David Woodhead, the lighting designer is Howard Hudson, the sound designer is Andrew Johnson, musical staging is by Cressida Carré, musical supervision is by Mark Aspinall and new musical arrangements are by Ian Weinberger.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith

Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour
Joseph Peacock and company

Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour
Adam Filipe and company

Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour
Alastair Hill and Adam Filipe

Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour
Chris Nevin, Lucie-Mae Sumner and company

Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour
Emma Harrold and Matthew McDonald

Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour
Bree Smith and James Darch

Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour
Ian McLarnon and company

Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour
Martin Allanson and company

Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour
The company

Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour
Valda Aviks and David Delve

Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour
The company

Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour
Graham Bickley

Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour
Sam Brown

Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour
The company




TREASON THE MUSICAL Takes Autumn Tour to Edinburgh, Sheffield and London Photo
TREASON THE MUSICAL Takes Autumn Tour to Edinburgh, Sheffield and London
This Autumn will see the highly anticipated British musical premiere its first full production in select theatres across the UK. Kicking off with a bang on 25 October at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, Treason will continue to Sheffield Lyceum Theatre on 31 October and finally explode into London's Alexandra Palace from 08 – 18 November.
Photos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park Theatre
Check out all new photos from press night of The Way Old Friends Do at the Park Theatre!
Extra London Show At Hammersmith Apollo Announced For Phil Wangs Biggest Ever Internationa Photo
Extra London Show At Hammersmith Apollo Announced For Phil Wang's Biggest Ever International Stand-up Tour
Hot on the heels of announcing a major Autumn nationwide extension for his biggest ever international tour, Phil Wang (That's My Time with David Letterman, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Live At The Apollo) announces an extra London show at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on the 23rd February 2024.
Special Prices: All Tickets £18 for YIPPEE KI YAY at Wiltons Music Hall Photo
Special Prices: All Tickets £18 for YIPPEE KI YAY at Wilton's Music Hall
Acclaimed retelling of classic film Die Hard from Richard Marsh - Fringe First-winner, London poetry slam champion, BBC Audio Drama Best Scripted Comedy Drama award-winner and New York cop (one of these is untrue). This joyfully funny show heads out on tour following rave reviews for its premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe, which also won it a London transfer.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park TheatrePhotos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park Theatre
March 21, 2023

Check out all new photos from press night of The Way Old Friends Do at the Park Theatre!
Extra London Show At Hammersmith Apollo Announced For Phil Wang's Biggest Ever International Stand-up TourExtra London Show At Hammersmith Apollo Announced For Phil Wang's Biggest Ever International Stand-up Tour
March 21, 2023

Hot on the heels of announcing a major Autumn nationwide extension for his biggest ever international tour, Phil Wang (That's My Time with David Letterman, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Live At The Apollo) announces an extra London show at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on the 23rd February 2024.
VAULT Festival Celebrates Record-Breaking Year as it Closes its Doors For The Last Time in its Original HomeVAULT Festival Celebrates Record-Breaking Year as it Closes its Doors For The Last Time in its Original Home
March 21, 2023

VAULT Festival marked the end of its decade-long run at its original venue, The Vaults on Sunday 19th March, bringing to a close a record-breaking year which welcomed more than 81,000 audience members throughout its eight week run.
Punchdrunk Enrichment Announces New Three-Year Residency and Immersive Arts SpacePunchdrunk Enrichment Announces New Three-Year Residency and Immersive Arts Space
March 21, 2023

Punchdrunk Enrichment - the UK's premier education and community-led immersive theatre company has announced a three-year residency in London's Wembley Park from April 2023, which will deliver the first ever co-created immersive arts space.
Booking Will Open Next Week For The World Premiere of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOWBooking Will Open Next Week For The World Premiere of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
March 21, 2023

​​​​​​​Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, a new play written by Kate Trefry, will receive its world premiere at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End, directed by Stephen Daldry with co-direction by Justin Martin.
share