Photos: Roger Bart and More in BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL UK Tour

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You can now check out production photos for the UK Tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical, currently playing at the Bristol Hippodrome until 21 November, before continuing on tour.

The production stars Tony Award-winning stage and screen star Roger Bart as Doc Brown, Australian rising star Axel Duffy as Marty McFly, James Oliver as George McFly, Danielle Rose as Lorraine Baines, Brandon Lee Sears as Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, Toby Shellard as Biff Tannen, Tash Bacarese-Hamilton as Jennifer Parker, Rhys Owen as Strickland, Katrina Stenning as Linda McFly, and Blake Jordan as Dave McFly.

The company is completed by Chloe Bell, Nicole Carlisle, Tilly Ducker, Rebecca French, Tia Gyngell, Kai Harris, Katie Hutton, Keir Hylands, Arthur Janes, Stephen Lewis-Johnston, Zachary Miller, George Olney, Trézel Sergeant and Lashane Williams. At select performances Arthur Janes will play the role of Marty McFly.

Roger Bart will play the role of Doc Brown at the Bristol Hippodrome (8 October – 21 November 2026), Edinburgh Playhouse (2 December 2026 – 2 January 2027) and Liverpool Empire (12 January – 6 February 2027). Brian Conley will play Doc Brown at Milton Keynes Theatre (9 – 27 February 2027). Further casting for the role of Doc Brown is to be announced.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical currently has productions running in Japan, Germany, and aboard Royal Caribbean Cruises, with a French production to follow. The show recently completed a two-year tour of North America, alongside acclaimed runs in Sydney and on Broadway and has now been seen by over 5.5 million people worldwide, so far. The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical played its final performance in London's West End on Sunday 12 April 2026 after 5 years at the Adelphi Theatre, where it broke box office records and was seen by over 2.3 million people.

Photo credit: Mark Senior

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