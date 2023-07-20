Photos: Punchdrunk Releases Images of dodie Performing at THE BURNT CITY

Earlier this week, singer-songwriter dodie joined Punchdrunk’s The Burnt City in a one-off sold out performance. dodie performed an acoustic set in The Burnt City’s very own speakeasy, Peep, featuring covers of David Bowie’s Life on Mars? and Alison Moyet’s All Cried Out.

Following a record-breaking eighteen months in London, the final performance of Punchdrunk’s The Burnt City will be held on 24 September 2023, at the end of the current booking period.

Opening in March 2022, the production has sold over 200,000 tickets. By the time it closes, the show will be the longest running mask show that the company has presented in London.

Over 600 people have worked on the show, making it the largest project in Punchdrunk’s history. The epic retelling of the end of the Trojan war, set between the neon-drenched backstreets of downtown Troy and the menacing but opulent shadow of Greece, is played out across two vast warehouse buildings. Part of the old Woolwich Arsenal, these buildings provide Punchdrunk with its first permanent home in London.

Punchdrunk is keen to keep pushing the boundaries of the company’s craft and make use of the unique space the buildings provide in different ways. News of future projects will follow later this year.

Tickets are on sale for the remaining performances of The Burnt City from www.theburntcity.com and performances will end on 24 September.

Check out the photos below.

