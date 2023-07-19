'Everyone Deserves to Experience This Show and Fall in Love With it as I Have': Dodie on Joining THE BURNT CITY for One Night Only

The Burnt City runs until 24 September

Jul. 19, 2023

BroadwayWorld UK had the chance to speak with singer-songwriter Dodie about her one-off performance at The Burnt City. We discussed their love for Punchdrunk, what it’s like to be doing a one-night-only performance, and what she hopes audiences take away from the show as a whole. 

So what drew you to working with The Burnt City?

Oh, my God, that's a big question! Well, I am a huge, huge fan. I've been to the show about 26 times now. It's funny, I was sitting with Sarah [Dowling], who is a rehearsal director here, and she asked me why I loved it so much, and I burst into tears! I couldn’t stop crying. So I have my answer prepared! I think I really, really value how it encourages play in adulthood, and imaginary play as well. There's an escapism to it that I personally really love in my life, and really need at this point as well. I think everyone needs [it]. Also, it's just a sensory meal! [Laughs] It's just full of colour, lights, smoke, expressions . . . And I love the storyline. I love the emotions. I'm a very emotional person and I really like to feel all of life deeply.

I think The Burnt City allows you a place where you can attach meaning and process safely, and also in play. So first and foremost, I'm a big fan, and I love it so much I wanted to step inside of it. And also spread the word! I feel like everyone deserves to experience this show and fall in love with it as I have, so I really wanted to shout about it as loud as I could. And that involves being in it, I guess!

Are you able to go into any detail about what you'll be doing in your role?

My character for tonight is Calliope, who technically is Orpheus’s mother, but it's Greek mythology, so relations are boundaryless [Orpheus is one of the main performers in PEEP]. I'll be spending a lot of time in PEEP, which is the bar in The Burnt City. And definitely singing! Calliope is known for poetry, and harmony and singing, which is very apt because I relate to that a lot. I think I'll be roaming a little bit around the world as well, but not too much. My home is in PEEP.

So how are you feeling about the performance tonight?

Oh my gosh! [Laughs] Definitely nervous! I'm wildly out of my comfort zone. I think I'm very used to being myself whenever I'm onstage. And I know a lot of performers feel as though there's an armour in a character. But I feel strange to not rely on me. So yeah, it's definitely a new experience for me to exist as a character. But Sarah has been so amazing and helping, and I'm excited to get to meet the rest of the cast as well. I'm sure they will make me feel welcome!

So we were talking about that childlike wonder - do you think that's what keeps you coming back to the show?

Totally. Absolutely. I feel very connected to my inner child - I always have, and I really hope I always will. I think it's so important to not lose that. I keep saying “play,” but it's true! I love incorporating play into my life and stretching that imaginary world part of my brain that I used to have so strongly. I lost it for a while and then it came back with the help of things like The Burnt City, and I vow never to lose that again. But also, it really is an escapism. I'm so busy right now and so stretched, and The Burnt City is a place where I can lock my phone away and step out of my life; which I do love but can get very tiring; into a whole new one. And that is just so needed for me. I'm devastated it won't be here forever.

Do you have a favourite story within the show?

Ooh, so many! I think the Hades/Persephone story is so, so fun because it's so special. It's the only one that doesn't follow this loop system. That's really cool. I love the power dynamics in that. The first story I fell in love with was Clytemnestra. I love her as a character and I really feel her grief when her daughter dies. So many more, so many more! Polyxena, of course . . . There's a forbidden love of some kind, a gay storyline there, which I really, really love and relate to. I could go on forever! Cassandra and Apollo, really cool . . . Love their dance sequence. So many!

Do you have any advice for people coming to see the show?

My advice always is to come again if you can, of course! There's so much more to see. And I guarantee if this is your first time that you won't see half of it. So if it is your one and only time, I would say, let a character lead you. But if you think you'll come back again, I would say explore the space. Go everywhere you possibly can, and try and get your bearings of it. Apart from that, gosh, I don't know. Find your inner child and bring them out in this and stretch your imagination brain.

On the topic of audiences, what do you hope they take away from the show, particularly with your performance?

I keep saying stretch the minds, but that's really how I feel. Push the boundaries of social norms. I will be there, but I will be in character, and I think it's really fun to uphold a story, so that's really cool. I also want people to connect to their emotions. I think I'll be using that tonight, and that's something I really recommend. To connect to the story in whatever way you can and notice the things it brings up. It's like therapy, in a way. God, I love this place!

It honestly is! And finally, how would you describe The Burnt City in one word? 

In one word?!? Oh, my God, there are so many words coming up! Magical. It does feel like that. It feels unreal. It feels unfair - It shouldn't be allowed because it's so good. So I would say magical.

Punchdrunk’s The Burnt City runs at One Cartridge Place in Woolwich until 24 September. Content warnings include dark spaces, loud noises, strobe, haze, nudity, blood, and small/confined spaces. The age requirement is 16+ and those aged 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a responsible guardian.

Photo Credit: Stephen Dobbie




