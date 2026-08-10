Photos: Maria Friedman and More in Rehearsals for KIMBERLY AKIMBO at Hampstead Theatre

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for Kimberly Akimbo ahead of its UK premiere at Hampstead Theatre. Michael Longhurst’s new production of the Tony Award-winning musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori will begin previews on Friday 28 August at Hampstead Theatre with the production running through to Saturday 7 November 2026.

Four-time Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman plays Kimberly Levaco with Alice Fearn (Wicked, Apollo Victoria; Come From Away, Phoenix Theatre) playing Debra, Peter Hannah (Waitress, Adelphi Theatre) playing Buddy Levaco, Gilli Jones (Brigadoon, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre) playing Seth Weetis and Niamh Perry (Love Never Dies, Adelphi Theatre) playing Pattie Levaco. The cast also includes Sara Hajizadeh, Ronav Jain, Robin Simões da Silva and Aviva Tulley with swings Rachel Flynn and Daniel Walford completing the company.

Kimberly Akimbo, David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s funny and heartwarming musical was the winner of five Tony Awards in 2023 including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. It tells the story of 16-year old Kimberly Levaco whose rare genetic condition causes her to age four times faster than usual. As she comes of age she searches for love and meaning while knowing time is not on her side.

The creative team comprises director Michael Longhurst, designer Soutra Gilmour, musical supervisor and musical director Nigel Lilley, choreographer Matt Cole, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Paul Groothius and video designer Luke Halls. Casting is by Anna Cooper CDG.

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming