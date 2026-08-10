Photos: Maria Friedman and More in Rehearsals for KIMBERLY AKIMBO at Hampstead Theatre
See photos of Maria Friedman as Kimberly Levaco alongside Alice Fearn and more in the rehearsal room.
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for Kimberly Akimbo ahead of its UK premiere at Hampstead Theatre. Michael Longhurst’s new production of the Tony Award-winning musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori will begin previews on Friday 28 August at Hampstead Theatre with the production running through to Saturday 7 November 2026.
Four-time Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman plays Kimberly Levaco with Alice Fearn (Wicked, Apollo Victoria; Come From Away, Phoenix Theatre) playing Debra, Peter Hannah (Waitress, Adelphi Theatre) playing Buddy Levaco, Gilli Jones (Brigadoon, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre) playing Seth Weetis and Niamh Perry (Love Never Dies, Adelphi Theatre) playing Pattie Levaco. The cast also includes Sara Hajizadeh, Ronav Jain, Robin Simões da Silva and Aviva Tulley with swings Rachel Flynn and Daniel Walford completing the company.
Kimberly Akimbo, David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s funny and heartwarming musical was the winner of five Tony Awards in 2023 including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. It tells the story of 16-year old Kimberly Levaco whose rare genetic condition causes her to age four times faster than usual. As she comes of age she searches for love and meaning while knowing time is not on her side.
The creative team comprises director Michael Longhurst, designer Soutra Gilmour, musical supervisor and musical director Nigel Lilley, choreographer Matt Cole, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Paul Groothius and video designer Luke Halls. Casting is by Anna Cooper CDG.
Photo credit: Marc Brenner
Daniel Walford and Rachel Flynn
Maria Friedman, Gilli Jones, Peter Hannah
The Kimberly Akimbo company
Gilli Jones with Maria Friedman
Maria Friedman and Gilli Jones
Maria Friedman, Peter Hannah, Gilli Jones
David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori
Ronav Jain, Aviva Tully, Gilli Jones, Sara Hajizadeh, Robin Simões da Silva
Michael Longhurst and Maria Friedman
Alice Fearn and Maria Friedman