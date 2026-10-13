Photos: Kristin Scott Thomas, Stephen Mangan, and More in THE CHERRY ORCHARD

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All new production photos have been released for The Cherry Orchard which runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 9 January 2027 with opening night on 13th October. Check out the photos below!

Following its preview performances, The Cherry Orchard will introduce a new £30 ticket initiative for audience members under 30. For every performance from 20 October the entire front row of the Stalls, will be available at the reduced price, creating more than 1,700 affordable tickets across the run.

BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning Kristin Scott Thomas (Electra, Slow Horses, Four Weddings and a Funeral) and Stephen Mangan (The Split, Episodes, The Birthday Party) lead the cast of Ian Rickson’s production as Lyubov Ranevskaya and Lopakhin respectively.

They are joined by; Ruby Bentall (Industry) as Sharlotta, Megan Cusack (Playboy of the Western World) as Dunyasha, Karl Johnson (King Lear) as Firs, Anastasia Martin (Cold War) as Anya, Noof Ousellam (Macbeth) as Yasha, Jeff Rawle (Shadowlands) as Pishchik, Jack Riddiford (Stereophonic) as Trofimov, Vinette Robinson (Emilia) as Varya, Shubham Saraf (An Enemy of the People) as Yepikhodov and Peter Wight (Three Sisters) as Gaev.

The travelling band and understudies for the production are; Kathleen Cranham (Cyrano de Bergerac), Rachel Dawson (The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe) and Fergus Murphy (Calamity Jane), they are joined by understudies Philip Bosworth (Jekyll & Hyde), Alex Childs (Three Sisters), Paul Easom (Oedipus), and Miles Paloma (Oh, Mary!).

The Cherry Orchard sees Stephen Mangan reunite with Ian Rickson, having previously worked with him on Pinter’s The Birthday Party in 2018.

Ian Rickson (Uncle Vanya, Jerusalem) and Kristin Scott Thomas also reunite to bring another Chekhov classic to the stage, Scott Thomas having previously played Arkadina in Rickson’s acclaimed production of The Seagull which ran both in London and on Broadway; a role for which Kristin won the Olivier Award for Best Actress.

The Cherry Orchard also sees Rickson and Conor McPherson (The Weir, Girl from the North Country, Uncle Vanya) working together again having had previous success on the 1997 production of McPherson’s critically acclaimed The Weir and Uncle Vanya in 2020.

When Lyubov Ranevskaya returns to her childhood estate after years abroad, she finds her family home and beloved cherry orchard under threat. As old loyalties falter and new ambitions rise, a world of privilege begins to crumble. Can Lyubov embrace the future, or will the pull of memory prove impossible to escape?

The creative team for The Cherry Orchard includes: Director: Ian Rickson; Set Designer: Chloe Lamford; Costume Designer: Sussie Juhlin-Wallén; Lighting Designer: Bruno Poet; Sound Designer: Tom Gibbons; Composer: Stephen Warbeck; Movement Director: Shelley Maxwell and Casting Director: Amy Ball CDG.The Cherry Orchard will be produced in the West End by Sonia Friedman Productions and Winkler & Smalberg.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

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