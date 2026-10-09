Photos: Jonathan Groff and More on AS YOU LIKE IT Opening Night
The pink carpet welcomed a host of well-known faces from theatre, television and film, including Russell T Davies, Russell Tovey, Joanne Clifton, and more.
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The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) celebrated opening night for As You Like It at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon on Tuesday 6 October 2026. Directed by RSC Co-Artistic Director Daniel Evans, this new production features an all-male company led by Tony Award-winning actor Jonathan Groff. As You Like It runs at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon until Saturday 7 November 2026. See photos!
The pink carpet welcomed a host of well-known faces from theatre, television and film, including Russell T Davies, Russell Tovey, Joanne Clifton, Samantha Spiro, Alfred Enoch, Lia Williams and cast members from Heartstopper.
Daniel Evans directs an all-male cast featuring Fisayo Akinade as Celia, Elliot Barnes-Worrell as Orlando, Greg Haiste as Touchstone and Gary Wilmot in the dual roles of Duke Frederick and Duke Senior. RSC Associate Artist and multi-award-winning actor Richard McCabe also returns to the Company as Jaques. Read reviews for the production!
The full company includes Fisayo Akinade (Celia), Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Orlando), Giles Cooper (Le Beau), Jamal Franklin (Ensemble), Jonathan Groff (Rosalind), Greg Haiste (Touchstone), Steffan Harri (Gwilym/Syr Osian), Steffan Hughes (Ensemble/Vocal Captain), Rhys Parry Jones (Corin/Hymen/a Lord at Court/a Lord in Arden), Edward Judge (Charles the Wrestler/Silvius), Gareth Kennerley (First Lord in Arden/Ensemble), Luke McCall (Amiens), Richard McCabe (Jaques), Tim Preston (Phoebe/a Lord at Court), Caleb Roberts (Oliver), Gareth Snook (Adam/Audrey) and Gary Wilmot (Duke Frederick/Duke Senior).
Rosalind is banished from the court of Duke Frederick – but not before she and young Orlando fall for each other. Seeking out her exiled father in the Forest of Arden with her devoted cousin Celia, Rosalind disguises herself as a young man, Ganymede.
In fear of his own life, Orlando also escapes to the forest and soon runs into Ganymede, who pledges to cure his lovesickness. But in order to do so, Orlando has to woo her… or rather, he has to woo 'him'. Then the games commence. Daniel Evans directs an all-male company in Shakespeare's most sweet-natured comedy, where love is love – no matter where it falls.
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