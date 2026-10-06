Photos: Jonathan Groff, Fisayo Akinade, and More in AS YOU LIKE IT
The production is playing in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon until Saturday 7 November 2026.
The Royal Shakespeare Company has released photos from Daniel Evans’ production of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It. The production is playing in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon until Saturday 7 November 2026. Check out the photos below!
Daniel Evans directs an all-male cast, including Fisayo Akinade (Celia), Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Orlando), Giles Cooper (Le Beau), Jamal Franklin (Ensemble), Jonathan Groff (Rosalind), Greg Haiste (Touchstone), Steffan Harri (Gwilym/Syr Osian), Steffan Hughes (Ensemble/Vocal Captain), Rhys Parry Jones (Corin/Hymen/a Lord at Court/a Lord in Arden), Edward Judge (Charles the Wrestler/Silvius), Gareth Kennerley (First Lord in Arden/Ensemble), Luke McCall (Amiens), Richard McCabe (Jaques), Tim Preston (Phoebe/a Lord at Court), Caleb Roberts (Oliver), Gareth Snook (Adam/Audrey) and Gary Wilmot (Duke Frederick/Duke Senior).
Rosalind is banished from the court of Duke Frederick – but not before she and young Orlando fall for each other. Seeking out her exiled father in the Forest of Arden with her devoted cousin Celia, Rosalind disguises herself as a young man, Ganymede.
In fear of his own life, Orlando also escapes to the forest and soon runs into Ganymede, who pledges to cure his lovesickness. But in order to do so, Orlando has to woo her… or rather, he has to woo ‘him’. Then the games commence.
Daniel Evans directs an all-male company in Shakespeare’s most sweet-natured comedy, where love is love – no matter where it falls.
The creative team includes Director Daniel Evans, Set Designer Anisha Fields, Costume Designer Colin Richmond, Lighting Designer Ryan Day, Composer, Arranger and Music Supervisor Theo Jamieson, Sound Designer Paul Groothuis, Movement Director Michela Meazza, Fight Director Kev McCurdy, Dramaturg Dr Will Tosh and Casting Director Charlotte Sutton CDG.
Photo Credit: Marc Brenner
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