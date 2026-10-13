Photos: Jamie Muscato, Mazz Murray and More in LOVE NEVER DIES Concert Rehearsals
Performances will take place 16-18 October 2026.
You can now get a first look at rehearsal photos for LOVE NEVER DIES in Concert which will play five performances at The London Palladium from 16-18 October 2026.
Starring Jamie Muscato as Phantom, Celinde Schoenmaker as Christine, George Blagden as Raoul, Courtney Stapleton as Meg, Mazz Murray as Giry, Holly James as Fleck, Nic Greenshields as Squelch and Charles Brunton as Gangle. The cast is completed by Leslie Garcia Bowman, Georgia Joan Clements, Sally Frith, Ciara Jackson, DeAngelo Jones, Christian Knight, Louis Mackrodt and Lily Wang. Elliot Norrington will star as Gustave with George Jones as standby Gustave.
LOVE NEVER DIES - Phantom of the Opera's sequel - returns to the story 10 years after the Phantom's disappearance from the Paris Opera House. Escaped to a new life in New York, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is Christine Daaé - the young soprano whose sensational talent enchanted the Phantom and saw him fall deeply and dangerously in love. In a final bid to win her back, the Phantom lures Christine, her husband, and their young son Gustave to America to perform one final time. As old wounds are reopened and forgotten memories unlocked, the Phantom sets out to prove that, indeed, Love Never Dies.
The original production of LOVE NEVER DIES has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, book by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Ben Elton with Glenn Slater and Frederick Forsyth, lyrics by Glenn Slater with additional lyrics by Charles Hart and orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The concert will be directed by Shaun Kerrison.
This concert production comes as Cameron Mackintosh's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera celebrates its 40th year in London's West End at His Majesty's Theatre.
Photo credit: Danny Kaan
Charles Brunton (centre) & cast
Chrarle Brunton (front) & Nic Greenshields (back)
Courtney Bowman (centre) & cast
Holly James (centre) & cast
Ciara Jackson, Courtney Stapleton, Sally Frith
DeAngelo Jones, Christian Knigh, Louis Mackrodt
Mazz Murray & Peter Barnett
The cast
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