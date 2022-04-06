Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE MISFORTUNE OF THE ENGLISH at Orange Tree Theatre

The Orange Tree Theatre is now in rehearsal for the UK première of Pamela Carter's The Misfortune of the English. Oscar Toeman directs Hubert Burton (Harrison), Vinnie Heaven (Eaton), Eva Magyar (Tour Guide), and Matthew Tennyson (Lyons).

The production opens on 28 April, with previews from 25 April, and runs until 28 May, with a livestreamed performance via OT On Screen on 12 May and available to stream on demand from 31 May - 3 June.

"Guten Tag meine Herren und Frauen von Freiburg, von Deutschland. We have travelled here from London, England. You may have heard of it."

On the morning of 17 April 1936, a group of 27 schoolboys, led by their teacher and newly arrived in Nazi Germany, set out on the first of a seven-day walking tour of the Black Forest.

By 8pm that evening, local villagers were searching for them in a blizzard.

"You did say you wanted to take the scenic route."

Inspired by true events: a story of (mis)adventure and blind optimism, nationhood, and courage in the face of disaster.

