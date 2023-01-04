Photos: Inside Rehearsal or SYLVIA at The Old Vic

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the highly anticipated world premiere of the musical Sylvia, directed and choreographed by Kate Prince and starring Beverley Knight as Emmeline Pankhurst. This revolutionary story celebrates the life of Sylvia Pankhurst - feminist, activist, pacifist, socialist, rebel - the lesser-known Pankhurst at the heart of the Suffragette movement, who changed the lives of working women and men across the world.

Following its 2018 run as a work-in-progress, Kate Prince's Sylvia is back where it all began for its world premiere, uniting dance, hip hop, funk and soul to shine a light on a remarkable moment in history, with original music by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde.

Beverley Knight (The Drifters Girl, Sister Act) plays Emmeline Pankhurst and Sharon Rose (Hamilton, Motown the Musical) plays her daughter Sylvia.

Sylvia is at The Old Vic from 27 January to 01 April 2023. For tickets and further information, see oldvictheatre.com