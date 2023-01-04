Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal or SYLVIA at The Old Vic

Sylvia is at The Old Vic from 27 January to 1 April 2023.

Jan. 04, 2023  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the highly anticipated world premiere of the musical Sylvia, directed and choreographed by Kate Prince and starring Beverley Knight as Emmeline Pankhurst. This revolutionary story celebrates the life of Sylvia Pankhurst - feminist, activist, pacifist, socialist, rebel - the lesser-known Pankhurst at the heart of the Suffragette movement, who changed the lives of working women and men across the world.   

Following its 2018 run as a work-in-progress, Kate Prince's Sylvia is back where it all began for its world premiere, uniting dance, hip hop, funk and soul to shine a light on a remarkable moment in history, with original music by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde. 

Beverley Knight (The Drifters Girl, Sister Act) plays Emmeline Pankhurst and Sharon Rose (Hamilton, Motown the Musical) plays her daughter Sylvia.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Alex Gaumond and Jay Perry

Beverley Knight and company

Beverley Knight and Sharon Rose

Beverley Knight

Beverley Knight

Beverley Knight, Ellena Vincent, Jade Hackett

Bradley Charles, Razak Osman, Sweeney, Stevie Hutchinson, Malachi Welch, Antoine Murray-Straughan

Ellena Vincent, Beverley Knight

Kandaka Moore and company

Kate Prince

Sharon Rose and company

Sharon Rose and Kate Prince

Sharon Rose



