Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PLAYER KINGS, Starring Ian McKellen!

Performances run in the West End’s Noël Coward Theatre, 1 April – 22 June 2024, with previews in Wimbledon and Manchester from March.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Photo 1 Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS
Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway Photo 2 Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre Photo 3 Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre
Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer Photo 4 Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer

Player Kings Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £33
Cast
Photos
Videos

Rehearsal photos have been released for Player Kings, adapted by Robert Icke from William Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2. 

Joining Ian McKellen as Sir John Falstaff are Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso & Romeo and Juliet) as Hal and Richard Coyle (Ink & Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as King Henry IV. Raphael Akuwudike (Prince John/Second Drawer), Sara Beharrell (Hotspur’s Servant/Snare/Davy), Samuel Edward-Cook (Hotspur/Pistol), Geoffrey Freshwater (Bardolph), James Garnon (Worcester/Silence), Alice Hayes (Messenger/Carrier), Henry Jenkinson (Harcourt), Nigel Lister (Northumberland/Francis) Annette McLaughlin (Warwick), Mark Monero (Peto), Hywel Morgan (Sir Walter Blunt), Joseph Mydell (Lord Chief Justice), Clare Perkins (Mistress Quickly), Daniel Rabin (Poins), David Semark (Vernon), David Shelley (Sheriff/Surrey), Robin Soans (Shallow), Tafline Steen (Tearsheet/Lady Percy) and Perry Williams (Page/Douglas/Thomas) complete the cast.

The production, directed by Icke, runs at the Noël Coward Theatre, 1 April – 22 June 2024, with previews at New Wimbledon Theatre, 1 March – 9 March 2024, and Manchester Opera House, 14 – 23 March 2024. 


 

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Player Kings
David Semark, Alice Hayes, Henry Jenkinson, Sara Beharrell

Player Kings
Georffrey Freshwater, Mark Monero

Player Kings
Hywel Morgan, Annette McLaughlin, Joseph Mydell

Player Kings
Ian McKellen

Player Kings
James Garnon

Player Kings
Joseph Mydell, David Semark, Sara Beharrell, Alice Hayes, Henry Jenkinson, Tafline Steen, Mark Monero

Player Kings
Nigel Lister, Robert Icke

Player Kings
Richard Coyle

Player Kings
Richard Coyle

Player Kings
Tobert Icke, Ian McKellen, David Semark, Toheeb Jimoh, Daniel Rabin

Player Kings
Samuel Edward-Cook

Player Kings
Toheeb Jimoh, Ian McKellen

Player Kings
Toheeb Jimoh, Robert Icke




RELATED STORIES

1
MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Celebrates 1000th Performance Photo
MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Celebrates 1000th Performance

Mamma Mia! The Party celebrates its 1000th performance at Nikos Taverna at The O2 arena. Join the celebration of this hit musical and enjoy an immersive dining experience.

2
ENO Strike Suspended as Talks Continue Photo
ENO Strike Suspended as Talks Continue

Equity has announced that chorus members at the English National Opera will not strike on 1 February. The Musicians' Union will also suspend strike action while negotiations continue.

3
New Cast Join THE MOUSETRAP 70th Anniversary Tour Photo
New Cast Join THE MOUSETRAP 70th Anniversary Tour

New casting has been announced for the 70th Anniversary tour of The Mousetrap, the longest running play in the world, which continues to enthrall audiences throughout the UK and Ireland. Learn more about the new cast here!

4
Casting Team Of DEAR EVAN HANSEN UK Tour Collaborates With TikTok to Search For Talent Photo
Casting Team Of DEAR EVAN HANSEN UK Tour Collaborates With TikTok to Search For Talent

The casting team of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, in collaboration with TikTok, are searching for the next generation of talent to star in the first ever UK tour of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning Best Musical.

More Hot Stories For You

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Auditions 600 Performers for FANGIRLSThe Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Auditions 600 Performers for FANGIRLS
Photos: MAMMIA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Winners Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley Join MAMMA MIA! in LondonPhotos: MAMMIA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Winners Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley Join MAMMA MIA! in London
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PLAYER KINGS, Starring Ian McKellen!Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PLAYER KINGS, Starring Ian McKellen!
TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Extends West End Booking Until 31 May 2025TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Extends West End Booking Until 31 May 2025

Videos

Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall Video
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You