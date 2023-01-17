Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PHAEDRA at the National Theatre

Phaedra will play on the National Theatre’s Lyttelton stage from 1 February until 8 April with press night on 9 February.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Rehearsal images for Phaedra are released today, as writer-director Simon Stone (Yerma, Young Vic) makes his National Theatre debut reimagining Seneca's famous tragedy in this striking new play.

The cast includes Janet McTeer (Ozark), with Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent) making his London stage debut and Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven) making her UK stage debut.

Archie Barnes, Paul Chahidi, Akiya Henry, John Macmillan and Sirine Saba also join the company.

Set design is by Chloe Lamford, costume designer and associate set designer is Mel Page, lighting designer is James Farncombe, composer and sound designer is Stefan Gregory, associate director is Nimmo Ismail, intimacy coordinator is Ingrid Mackinnon, dialect coach is Danièle Lydon and casting is by Alastair Coomer CDG.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Akiya Henry

Archie Barnes

Assaad Bouab

Janet McTeer

John MacMillan

Mackenzie Davis and Assaad Bouab

Mackenzie Davis and Assaad Bouab

Mackenzie Davis

Paul Chahidi

Simon Stone

Simon Stone

Sirine Saba




