Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PHAEDRA at the National Theatre

Rehearsal images for Phaedra are released today, as writer-director Simon Stone (Yerma, Young Vic) makes his National Theatre debut reimagining Seneca's famous tragedy in this striking new play.

The cast includes Janet McTeer (Ozark), with Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent) making his London stage debut and Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven) making her UK stage debut.

Archie Barnes, Paul Chahidi, Akiya Henry, John Macmillan and Sirine Saba also join the company.

Set design is by Chloe Lamford, costume designer and associate set designer is Mel Page, lighting designer is James Farncombe, composer and sound designer is Stefan Gregory, associate director is Nimmo Ismail, intimacy coordinator is Ingrid Mackinnon, dialect coach is Danièle Lydon and casting is by Alastair Coomer CDG.

Phaedra will play on the National Theatre's Lyttelton stage from 1 February until 8 April with press night on 9 February. Tickets start at £20 and are on sale now via the NT website.