Photos: Inside Rehearsal For OPERATION EPSILON at Southwark Playhouse

The production previews from 15 September and runs until 21 October 2023.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

All new rehearsal photos have been released for OPERATION EPSILON at Southwark Playhouse Elephant, which previews from 15 September and runs until 21 October 2023.

Andy Sandberg directs an ensemble cast of eleven that includes Nicholas Armfield (Horst Korsching), Jamie Bogyo (Carl Friederich von Weizsäcker), Simon Bubb (Major T.H. Rittner), Simon Chandler (Max von Laue), Matthew Duckett (Erich Bagge), Jake Mann (Karl Wirtz), Olivier Award winner Nathaniel Parker (Otto Hahn), Peter Prentice (Paul Harteck), Leighton Pugh (Walter Gerlach), Simon Rhodes (Kurt Diebner), and Gyuri Sarossy (Werner Heisenberg). Operation Epsilon is produced by Ellen Berman.

Inspired by actual transcripts that were secretly recorded and then held classified for many decades, Operation Epsilon tells the true story of Germany’s ten foremost nuclear scientists who were rounded up and held captive in England by the British and American forces toward the end of World War II, as the Manhattan Project forged ahead in America. 

This thought-provoking play makes its UK première at Southwark Playhouse Elephant, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the critically acclaimed US production. Operation Epsilon shines a light on the ethical complexity of scientific discovery…and its potential for catastrophic consequences.

Photo Credit: Ben Hewis

Gyuri Sarossy

Nathaniel Parker and Jamie Bogyo

Nathaniel Parker and Matt Duckett

Nathaniel Parker and Simon Chandler

Company




