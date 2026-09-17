Photos: Inside Rehearsal For LETTERS TO MY YOUNGER FUTURE SELF at National Youth Theatre

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National Youth Theatre has released rehearsal images from its for a one night only staged performance, Letters to My Younger Future Self, marking the NYT's 70th anniversary. The performance will take place on 20 September at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall. The images feature Daniel Ings (The Gentlemen), who will be performing on the evening, alongside NYT Members past and present. Check out the photos below!

Further performers on the night include Adeel Akhtar (Four Lions), India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), Fehinti Balogun (Down Cemetery Road), Jessica Henwick (Game of Thrones), Rob Rinder (Judge Rinder), Takunda Muzondiwa (Roundhouse Poetry Slam winner 2026), Jack Thorne (Adolescence), BAFTA Breakthrough Brit Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes), James Graham (Dear England), Calam Lynch (Rings of Power), Fay Ripley (Cold Feet), Rhea Norwood (Heartstopper), Megan Bolton (TikTok Comedian) and Rose Ayling-Ellis (Code of Silence) with letters penned by NYT Patron Chiwetel Ejiofor, Joanna Lumley, Dame Joan Collins, Richard E. Grant and Matt Lucas.

Letters To My Younger Future Self features a dazzling array of creatives representing seven decades of stand-out talent under the direction of CEO and Artistic Director Paul Roseby OBE and Director Josie Daxter. Dramaturgy by Krishna Istha and Sophie Ellerby, Video Design by Will Duke, Lighting Design by Prema Mehta, Sound Design by Nicola T. Chang and Movement Director by Matthew Wells. The show will be powered on stage, behind the scenes and on screen by young talent nurtured through Netflix and National Youth Theatre's IGNITE Your Creativity programme.

Letters to My Younger Future Self is supported by Netflix, who since 2023 have partnered with National Youth Theatre to create over 4,000 free opportunities to inspire the next generation of behind-the-scenes talent into creative careers.

60% of Britain's biggest screen stars started on stage and the NYT is renowned globally for being a creative home for many of the best. Its illustrious alumni include performers from Daniel Craig, Helen Mirren and Adeel Akhtar, to Andrea Riseborough, Matt Smith, Regé‑Jean Page and Susan Wokoma. Dramatists who got an early break with the leading youth arts charity include Jack Thorne, James Graham, Miriam Battye, Lennie James and Sarah Solemani. Not to mention comedians Tom Allen and Joel Dommett and musicians Ed SHeeran and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Photo Credit: Rich Lakos



Letters to My Younger Future Self in Rehearsal at the National Youth Theatre; Shot at the National Youth Theatre, Holloway, London, on 16.09.26 by Rich Lakos; Image Copyright Rich Lakos;

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