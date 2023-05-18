Photos: Inside Rehearsal For GREASE at the Dominion Theatre With Louise Redknapp and More

The musical begins previews at the Dominion Theatre on Friday 2 June.

All new rehearsal photos have been released of Louise Redknapp with the cast and creatives of GREASE which begins previews at the Dominion Theatre on Friday 2 June.

GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips and stars Louise Redknapp, Jason Donovan and Peter Andre in the role of Teen Angel (check website for their dates), Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy, Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo and Solomon Davy as Kenickie.

The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want. In 2022, GREASE was seen by over 500,000 people in the West End, making it the Dominion Theatre's most successful summer run since We Will Rock You. GREASE recently received 4 WhatsOnStage Award nominations for Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography for Arlene Phillips and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for original cast members Jocasta Almgill and Paul French.

This production of GREASE is dedicated to the memory of Olivia Newton-John, who sadly passed away in August 2022.



