Photos: Inside Rehearsal For A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 at the Donmar Warehouse

All new rehearsal photos have been released for A Doll's House, Part 2 which opens next month at the Donmar Warehouse. James Macdonald directs Noma Dumezweni (Nora), Patricia Allison (Emmy), Brían F. O'Byrne (Torvald), and June Watson (Anne Marie).

Fifteen years after Nora Helmer slammed the door on her stifling marriage, she's back with an urgent request. But first she must face the family she left behind.

The production opens on 16 June, with previews from 10 June, and runs until 6 August.

Box Office: www.donmarwarehouse.com / 020 3282 3808