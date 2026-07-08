Photos: Inside BTS WORLD TOUR ARIRANG at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

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Earlier this week, pop group BTS took the UK by storm with two sold-out nights of 'BTS WORLD TOUR "ARIRANG"' at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, alongside 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG LONDON.' Take a look at photos from the London performances below.

Marking their return to the UK for the first time in seven years, the setlist featured songs from their fifth studio album ARIRANG, including "SWIM," "2.0," "Hooligan," and "Like Animals," alongside career-spanning global hits such as “Butter,” “Dynamite” and more. The two sold-out shows also became the highest-attended concert engagement since the opening of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 2026–2027 'BTS WORLD TOUR "ARIRANG"' spans 34 regions and 88 shows across Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australia, making it one of the most ambitious tours of the group's career. The tour celebrates the group's long-awaited return to the global stage.

Alongside the concerts, BTS transformed London through 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG LONDON,' running from July 4 through July 10. Expanding the concert experience beyond Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the citywide project invited fans to experience BTS through immersive events, landmark activations, exhibitions, and local collaborations.

Photos Courtesy of HYBE/BIGHIT MUSIC

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