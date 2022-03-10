Photos: In Rehearsal for HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Starring DRAG RACE Star Divina De Campo

Leeds Playhouse and HOME Manchester have today shared exclusive behind the scenes pictures of RuPaul's Drag Race UK icon Divina De Campo and South African actor, musician and physical performer Elijah Ferreira in rehearsals for HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, opening in Leeds on 2 April before transferring to Manchester on 27 April.

Divina De Campo plays Hedwig, a hedonistic genderqueer anti-heroine, with Elijah Ferreira as Yitzhak, her husband and roadie. As the images show, the dynamic duo are bringing immense energy and natural chemistry to the rehearsal room as they work with Director Jamie Fletcher and Music Supervisor and Musical Director Alex Beetschen to ignite this rock-inspired musical.

Hedwig and The Angry Inch is a darkly humorous self-love story with incredible music and hard-hitting lyrics. This must-see production explores love, gender identity, resilience, and the freedom to be whoever you want to be.

"She's not a heroine; she's an anti-heroine," says Divina De Campo of her character Hedwig. "And that's what I find so interesting about her as a character. She's so funny and charismatic and likeable and an amazingly talented songwriter and performer, and yet she's still internationally ignored.

"This production is a cross between a show, a cabaret and a stream of consciousness. It's a bit rowdy and a bit raucous but also quite emotional. It's a rollercoaster, so audiences should brace themselves for a few loop-the-loops. It's also really funny; there's a lot of comedy and joy in it."

Director Jamie Fletcher said: "For me, the heart of this show is the resilience people can have when faced with adversity. It's also about hoping for and creating a world where we don't police people's sexuality, gender identity or gender expression. It's about allowing people to love who they love. It's about allowing people to have autonomy over their own bodies. It's about allowing people to be who they truly are - their whole selves - and not have to fit a mould.

"I am so excited to be bringing this iconic genderqueer rock musical to life with such an incredible creative team, cast and band of musicians. I'm really proud of what we are doing."

Divina and Elijah are accompanied on stage by their rock band The Angry Inch. The band, who will play live on stage, is led by Music Supervisor and Musical Director Alex Beetschen on keys, Frances Bolley on lead guitar, Isis Dunthorne on drums and Jess Williams on bass.

The full creative team includes Set & Costume Designer Ben Stones; Music Supervisor and Musical Director Alex Beetschen; Choreographer Mark Smith; Lighting Designer Katharine Williams; Video Designer Daniel Denton; Sound Designer Annie May Fletcher; Assistant Director Rachael Abbey; Casting Director Jacob Sparrow; Voice & Accent Coach Michaela Kennen; and Trainee Assistant Director Natalia Izquierdo. The production will feature illustrations by non-binary artist Jua OK!.

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH is a multi-award-winning musical that breaks all the rules - a darkly humorous celebration of misfits, queer resilience, and living life outside the mainstream.

Text by John Cameron Mitchell, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Trask. Presented by arrangement with JOSEF WEINBERGER LIMITED.

For more information leedsplayhouse.org.uk.