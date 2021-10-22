Photos: Huey Lewis Stops By BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical

Click Here for More Articles on Back to the Future the Musical

Last night Huey Lewis, the writer and performer of the iconic songs The Power of Love and Back in Time, which feature in the Back to the Future film and musical, was in attendance at BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical with Bob Gale, the creator of the Back to the Future film trilogy and book writer and producer of the musical, to celebrate Back to the Future Day.

Check out photos from the big day below!

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) and stars Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives, Stepford Wives, The Producers) as 'Doctor Emmett Brown', Olly Dobson as 'Marty McFly', Hugh Coles as 'George McFly', Rosanna Hyland as 'Lorraine Baines' and Cedric Neal as 'Goldie Wilson'.