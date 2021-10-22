Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Back to the Future the Musical
Photos: Huey Lewis Stops By BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical

Lewis was joined by Bob Gale, the creator of the Back to the Future film trilogy and book writer and producer of the musical.

Oct. 22, 2021  

Last night Huey Lewis, the writer and performer of the iconic songs The Power of Love and Back in Time, which feature in the Back to the Future film and musical, was in attendance at BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical with Bob Gale, the creator of the Back to the Future film trilogy and book writer and producer of the musical, to celebrate Back to the Future Day.

Check out photos from the big day below!

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) and stars Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives, Stepford Wives, The Producers) as 'Doctor Emmett Brown', Olly Dobson as 'Marty McFly', Hugh Coles as 'George McFly', Rosanna Hyland as 'Lorraine Baines' and Cedric Neal as 'Goldie Wilson'.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

Bob Gale and Huey Lewis with the company

Bob Gale and Huey Lewis with the company

Bob Gale and Huey Lewis with the company

Bob Gale and Huey Lewis with the company

Bob Gale and Huey Lewis with the company

Bob Gale and Huey Lewis with the company

Colin Ingram

Huey Lewis with the Delorean girls

Huey Lewis with the male ensemble

Huey Lewis

Huey Lewis, Justin Thomas

Bob Gale, Huey Lewis, Colin Ingram

Roger Bart, Huey Lewis

Will Haswell, Bob Gale, Huey Lewis, Roger Bart

Roger Bart, Will Haswell

Roger Bart, Will Haswell, and the company

Rosanna Hyland and Hugh Coles

Company


