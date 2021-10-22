Photos: Huey Lewis Stops By BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical
Lewis was joined by Bob Gale, the creator of the Back to the Future film trilogy and book writer and producer of the musical.
Last night Huey Lewis, the writer and performer of the iconic songs The Power of Love and Back in Time, which feature in the Back to the Future film and musical, was in attendance at BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical with Bob Gale, the creator of the Back to the Future film trilogy and book writer and producer of the musical, to celebrate Back to the Future Day.
Check out photos from the big day below!
BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) and stars Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives, Stepford Wives, The Producers) as 'Doctor Emmett Brown', Olly Dobson as 'Marty McFly', Hugh Coles as 'George McFly', Rosanna Hyland as 'Lorraine Baines' and Cedric Neal as 'Goldie Wilson'.
Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.
Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce
Bob Gale and Huey Lewis with the company
Bob Gale and Huey Lewis with the company
Bob Gale and Huey Lewis with the company
Bob Gale and Huey Lewis with the company
Bob Gale and Huey Lewis with the company
Bob Gale and Huey Lewis with the company
Huey Lewis with the Delorean girls
Huey Lewis with the male ensemble
Bob Gale, Huey Lewis, Colin Ingram
Will Haswell, Bob Gale, Huey Lewis, Roger Bart
Roger Bart, Will Haswell, and the company
Company