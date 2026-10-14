Photos: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Performs Megamix at First Performance at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
The production began performances on 12 October 2026 and will run until 3 January 2027.
Disney's High School Musical began performances on 12 October 2026 at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and will run until 3 January 2027. Check out the photos of the cast performing the Megamix from the first performance below!
Starring McFly's Harry Judd as Coach Bolton, Disney icon KayCee Stroh as Ms Darbus, Tobias Turley as Troy Bolton, Leonor Correia as Gabriella Montez, Caitlin Tipping as Sharpay Evans and Luke Bayer as Ryan Evans with Char Burnett as Taylor McKessie, Jordan Benjamin as Chad Danforth, Simeon Beckett as Zeke Baylor, Olivia O’Connor as Martha Cox, Yna Tresvalles as Kelsi Nielson and Curtis Patrick as Jack Scott. The cast is completed by Alexander Black, Eleanor Bye, Harriet Caplan-Dean, Alison Driver, Conor Luke Drury, Mary Francis, Sonia Gil-Lubeiro, Tamsin January, Joseph Lennox, Lucas Morlotti, Katie Mulligan, André Phipps, Meg Silsby, Kade Stenson, Ethan Vijn and Eddie Zickerman.
Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic film HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL has a book by David Simpatico with music adapted, arranged and produced by Bryan Louiselle and is co-directed by Hope Mill founders Joseph Houston and William Whelton with choreography by Aaron Renfree. Featuring classic songs such as: Breaking Free, We’re All In This Together, Get’cha Head in the Game, Stick to the Status Quo and many more.
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL is produced by Hope Mill Theatre and Chris Harper Productions in association with Lowry and co-produced by Winkler & Smalberg, Catherine Schrieber, Drew & Dane Productions, Kevin & Kate McGrath, Merritt Baer, Marc Levine, Andrei Cotocu for Seabright Live and Michael Watt Productions.
Photo Credit: Phill Cowndley
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