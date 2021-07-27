Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside the West End Gala Premiere of WONDERVILLE

pixeltracker

The company includes Chris Cox, Josephine Lee, and many more.

Jul. 27, 2021  

MAGIC is back in the West End! This summer at the Palace Theatre, the world's greatest illusionists and mentalists are coming together in Wonderville, a jaw-dropping display of magic, illusion and technological trickery that will electrify, surprise and leave theatregoers in awe at what they are seeing on stage.

Wonderville will run for 65 performances from 16 July - 30 August, 2021.

Check out photos below!

So step inside the wonderous Palace Theatre - the home of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' - and be transported by a variety performance like no other where the audience and their mobile phones play an integral part of the show... with comedy, illusion, magic, entertainment and mystery, Wonderville is a fabulous show for all the family.

The company includes:

Multi-award-winning mind reader and TV star Chris Cox

Josephine Lee, a breakout star on 'Britain's Got Talent' and the most talked about woman in magic

Young and Strange hailed by Penn & Teller as "one of the greatest magic acts in the world"

Record-breaking Magic Circle triple champion Edward Hilsum

The fabulous variety line-up also includes Guinness World Record-holding Amazí and Symoné, stunning hula hoop artists who combine hooping with rollerskating and dance, who will alternate at performances during the season.

For more information visit: https://www.wondervilleuk.com/

Photo credit: Jack Sain

Photos: Go Inside the West End Gala Premiere of WONDERVILLE
Jonny Weldon

Photos: Go Inside the West End Gala Premiere of WONDERVILLE
Charlie Stemp

Photos: Go Inside the West End Gala Premiere of WONDERVILLE
Simon Lipkin

Photos: Go Inside the West End Gala Premiere of WONDERVILLE
Paul Hazerl and Leon Mauri

Photos: Go Inside the West End Gala Premiere of WONDERVILLE
Debbie McGee

Photos: Go Inside the West End Gala Premiere of WONDERVILLE
Daniel Jacob

Photos: Go Inside the West End Gala Premiere of WONDERVILLE
Cassidy Janson

Photos: Go Inside the West End Gala Premiere of WONDERVILLE
Paddy Duff and Cassidy Janson

Photos: Go Inside the West End Gala Premiere of WONDERVILLE
Ray Shell

Photos: Go Inside the West End Gala Premiere of WONDERVILLE
Amy Hart

Photos: Go Inside the West End Gala Premiere of WONDERVILLE
Neil McDermott and family

Photos: Go Inside the West End Gala Premiere of WONDERVILLE
Kate Garraway

Photos: Go Inside the West End Gala Premiere of WONDERVILLE
Hannah Lowther


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Haiden Pederson Photo
Haiden Pederson
Ben Cameron Photo
Ben Cameron
Michael James Scott Photo
Michael James Scott

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand