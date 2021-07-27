Photos: Go Inside the West End Gala Premiere of WONDERVILLE

MAGIC is back in the West End! This summer at the Palace Theatre, the world's greatest illusionists and mentalists are coming together in Wonderville, a jaw-dropping display of magic, illusion and technological trickery that will electrify, surprise and leave theatregoers in awe at what they are seeing on stage.

Wonderville will run for 65 performances from 16 July - 30 August, 2021.

Check out photos below!

So step inside the wonderous Palace Theatre - the home of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' - and be transported by a variety performance like no other where the audience and their mobile phones play an integral part of the show... with comedy, illusion, magic, entertainment and mystery, Wonderville is a fabulous show for all the family.

The company includes:

Multi-award-winning mind reader and TV star Chris Cox

Josephine Lee, a breakout star on 'Britain's Got Talent' and the most talked about woman in magic

Young and Strange hailed by Penn & Teller as "one of the greatest magic acts in the world"

Record-breaking Magic Circle triple champion Edward Hilsum

The fabulous variety line-up also includes Guinness World Record-holding Amazí and Symoné, stunning hula hoop artists who combine hooping with rollerskating and dance, who will alternate at performances during the season.



For more information visit: https://www.wondervilleuk.com/