Photos: Giles Terera and More in Rehearsals for A CHRISTMAS CAROL

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You can now get a look inside rehearsals for A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic, starring Giles Terera as Ebenezer Scrooge. A Christmas Carol plays at The Old Vic from 10 Nov 2026–09 Jan 2027.

The cast features Giles Terera as Ebenezer Scrooge, Carly Bawden as Belle, Ewan Black as Fred, Khalid Daley as Young Ebenezer, Geraint Downing as Ferdy/George, Edward Harrison as Father/Marley, Kirsty MacLaren as Little Fan, Aiesha Naomi as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig, Jack North as Bob Cratchit, Claire O'Leary as Jess, Alastair Parker as Fezziwig, Nuwan Hugh Perera as Nicholas/Schoolmaster, Gleanne Purcell-Brown as Mrs Cratchit, Hollie Jane Stephens as Swing/Dance Captain, Sam Stones as Swing and Annie Wensak as Ghost of Christmas Past.

This role marks Giles' return to The Old Vic following his performance as Dale Harding in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest earlier this year. Giles is an Olivier Award-winning actor for his role as Aaron Burr in Hamilton in the original West End production. His other recent work includes Oh Mary! in the West End and the titular role in Othello at The National Theatre.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

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