Photos: Get a First Look at GREASE UK & Ireland Tour

The Grease UK & Ireland Tour opened at Bromley’s Churchill Theatre on 12 April and ends at the Sheffield Lyceum on 16 November.

Check out photos below!

GREASE UK & Ireland Tour stars Marley Fenton as Danny, Hope Dawe as Sandy, Rebecca Stenhouse as Rizzo, George Michaelides as Kenickie, Kieran Lynch as Doody, Lewis Day as Roger, Sario Solomon as Sonny, Alicia Belgarde as Frenchy, Emerald B as Jan, India Chadwick as Marty, Jayd’n Tyrone as Eugene, Phoebe Roberts as Patty Simcox, Dominique Planter as Miss Lynch, Joe Gash as Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel, Deena Kapadia as Cha Cha and Adam Davidson as Johnny Casino.

They are joined by Zera Aitken, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Sergi Ibanez, Thomas Inge, Lauren Hampton, Imogen Malone, Ben Middleton and Carly Miles.

GREASE was seen by over 500,000 people in the West End, making it the Dominion Theatre’s most successful summer run since We Will Rock You. GREASE received 4 WhatsOnStage Award nominations for Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography for Arlene Phillips and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for original cast members Jocasta Almgill and Paul French.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re The One That I Want.

Photo credit: Marc Brenner