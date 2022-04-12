Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SCANDALTOWN

Production images have been released today for the world premiere of Mike Bartlett's new comedy and irreverent satire Scandaltown directed by Artistic Director Rachel O'Riordan at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre ahead of opening night for press on Thursday 14 April.

Check out photos below!

The production runs until 14 May with tickets available at www.lyric.co.uk

Mike Bartlett's hilarious and irreverent new comedy uncovers a decadent world of sex, hypocrisy, parties and power.

It's the event of the season and the fame-hungry have come to play, but not all is what it seems when a web of lies and mishaps risk exposing the reputation of London's elite.

Artistic Director Rachel O'Riordan directs this Restoration comedy for the 21st Century, celebrating a spectacular return to the theatre with a 12-strong ensemble, an exquisite score and the finest couture.

A party that will no doubt have all of London talking.

Welcome to #Scandaltown.

Scandaltown brings together a 12-strong cast: Rachael Stirling as Lady Susan Climber; Richard Goulding as Matt Eton; Emma Cunniffe as Aunty Julie and Rebecca De Souza; Cecilia Appiah as Phoebe Virtue; Matthew Broome as Jack Virtue; Henry Everett as Peter Media OBE and Carson; Luke Hornsby as Freddie Peripheral; Thomas Josling as Tom Double-Budget; Aysha Kala as Hannah Tweetwell; Annette McLaughlin as Rosalind Double-Budget; Ami Okumura Jones as Jenny Hood; and Chukwuma Omambala as Sir Dennis Hedge and Kevin the Postman.

Set Design is by Good Teeth, Costume Design by Kinnetia Isidore, Lighting Design by Paul Keogan, Sound Design and Composition by Simon Slater, Choreography by Malik Nashad Sharpe, Wigs, Hair and Make-up Design by Susanna Peretz, Casting by Amy Ball CDG, Gender Consultant Dr Lloyd (Meadhbh) Houston, Intimacy Director Yarit Dor and Assistant Director Kwame Owusu.