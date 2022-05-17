Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!

May. 17, 2022  

The world premiere of Captain Sandy LIVE took place on 16 May 2022 at the Lyric Theatre, in London's West End, starring Below Deck's Captain Sandra Yawn.

Check out photos below!

Host Riyadh Khalaf joined Captain Sandy - the undeniable star of the smash hit reality series Below Deck Med - to delve deep into her incredible career, how she beat cancer, survived a life-threatening bike crash and built an outstanding reputation as an elite class of superyacht captain. He also channelled questions from the audience regarding the never-ending drama on board! Sandy's partner, acclaimed Gospel singer Leah Rae, performed three songs on the night.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Sandy Yawn and Robin Rayner

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Sandy Yawn

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Sandy Yawn

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Riyadh Khalaf and Sandy Yawn

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Riyadh Khalaf

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Moyo Akande and Stephanie Siadatan

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Miray Jessica Yurtseven

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Leah Rae and Sandy Yawn

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE! Leah Rae and Sandy Yawn

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Jack Remmington and Guest

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Hayley Palmer

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Harriet Thorpe

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Fran Lee and Guest

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Fran Lee

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Eelyse Ship, JB and Miray Jessica Yurtseven

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Eelyse Ship

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Dr Ranj Singh and Guest

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Chris Kowalski

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!

Leah Rae

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Leah Rae

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
John Galea

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Jo Good

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
James Quaife, Sandy Yawn, Robin Rayner

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
James Quaife, Riyadh Khalaf, Robin Rayner

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
James Quaife and Sandy Yawn

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!
Captain Sandy Live



