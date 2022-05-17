Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAPTAIN SANDY LIVE!

The world premiere of Captain Sandy LIVE took place on 16 May 2022 at the Lyric Theatre, in London's West End, starring Below Deck's Captain Sandra Yawn.

Host Riyadh Khalaf joined Captain Sandy - the undeniable star of the smash hit reality series Below Deck Med - to delve deep into her incredible career, how she beat cancer, survived a life-threatening bike crash and built an outstanding reputation as an elite class of superyacht captain. He also channelled questions from the audience regarding the never-ending drama on board! Sandy's partner, acclaimed Gospel singer Leah Rae, performed three songs on the night.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan