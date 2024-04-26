Photos: First Look at the West End Transfer of BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







All new production photos have been released from James Graham’s new adaptation of Alan Bleasdale’s seminal TV drama, Boys from the Blackstuff.

The production will transfer to the Garrick Theatre in London's West End for a strictly limited eight-week season from Thursday 13 June to Saturday 3 August 2024, with a Gala Night on Tuesday 18 June.

The new production is directed by Kate Wasserberg and the Liverpool’s Royal Court and National Theatre production is presented in the West End by Bill Kenwright Limited.



Graham’s acclaimed adaptation of Alan Bleasdale’s Boys from the Blackstuff will transfer to the West End following runs at Liverpool’s Royal Court and the National’s Olivier Theatre.

The cast includes George Caple as Snowy/Kevin/Scotty, Dominic Carter as Molloy/Marley/Landlord/Catholic Priest/Policeman, Helen Carter as Miss Sutcliffe/Freda/Margaret, Aron Julius as Loggo, Nathan McMullen as Chrissie, Lauren O’Neil as Angie/Jean/Lawton/Student/Lollipop Lady, Jamie Peacock as Moss/Anglican Reverend, Barry Sloane as Yosser, Philip Whitchurch as George and Mark Womack as Dixie.

1980s Liverpool. Chrissie, Loggo, George, Dixie and Yosser are used to hard work and providing for their families. But there is no work and there is no money. What are they supposed to do? Work harder, work longer, buy cheaper, spend less? They just need a chance. Life is tough but the lads can play the game. Find the jobs, avoid the ‘sniffers' and see if you can have a laugh along the way.