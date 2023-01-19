Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of HOME, I'M DARLING

This new production of Home, I'm Darling opens at the Theatre Royal Windsor on 25 January 2023, prior to the play's first extensive national tour. Check out all new rehearsal photos below!

Leading the cast are BAFTA award winner Jessica Ransom (Doc Martin, Armstrong and Miller, Horrible Histories) as Judy, Diane Keen (Doctors, The Cuckoo Waltz) as Sylvia and Neil McDermott (Eastenders, The Royal) as Johnny.

The cast is completed by Matthew Douglas (An Inspector Calls) as Marcus, Cassie Bradley (Coronation Street) as Fran and Shanez Pattni (Butterflies) as Alex.

This sparkling, thought-provoking comedy by Laura Wade (Posh/The Riot Club) is about one woman's quest to be the perfect 1950's housewife.

How happily married are the happily married?

Every couple needs a little fantasy to keep their marriage sparkling. But behind the gingham curtains, things start to unravel, and being a domestic goddess is not as easy as it seems...

Home, I'm Darling received its World Premiere at Theatr Clwyd in 2018, before playing at the National Theatre and then transferring to the Duke of York's Theatre in the West End, winning the 2019 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy. This production reunites the entire original creative team, led by Theatr Clwyd Artistic Director and Co-Director Designate of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Tamara Harvey. It is co-directed by Hannah Noone, with design by Olivier award-winner Anna Fleischle, lighting by Lucy Carter, sound design by Tom Gibbons and choreography by Charlotte Broom.

Tour Dates

Theatre Royal Windsor theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

Wed 25 January - Sat 4 February 2023 01753 853 888

Derby Theatre, Derby derbytheatre.co.uk

Tue 7 - Sat 11 February 2023 0133 2593 939

King's Theatre, Glasgow atgtickets.com/glasgow

Tue 14 - Sat 18 February 2023 0844 871 7615

Bath Theatre Royal theatreroyal.org.uk

Tue 21 - Sat 25 February 2023 01225 448844

Festival Theatre, Malvern malvern-theatres.co.uk

Tue 28 February - Sat 4 March 2023 01684 892277

Devonshire Park, Eastbourne eastbournetheatres.co.uk

Tue 7 - Sat 11 March 2023 01323 412000

Theatr Clwyd, Mold theatrclwyd.com

Tue 14 - Sat 18 March 2023 01352 344101

New Victoria Theatre, Woking atgtickets.com/Woking

Tue 21 - Sat 25 March 2023 0844 871 7615

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham everymantheatre.org.uk

Tue 28 March - Sat 1 April 2023 01242 572 573

Richmond Theatre atgtickets.com/richmond

Tue 4 - Sat 8 April 2023 0844 871 7615

Brighton Theatre Royal atgtickets.com/brighton

Tue 11 - Sat 15 April 2023 0844 871 7615

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Tue 18 - Sat 22 April 2023 0114 249 6000

The Alexandra, Birmingham atgtickets.com/birmingham

Tue 25 - Sat 29 April 2023 0844 871 7615

Cambridge Arts Theatre cambridgeartstheatre.com

Tue 2 - Sat 6 May 2023 01223 503333

Canterbury Marlowe Theatre marlowetheatre.com

Tue 9 - Sat 13 May 2023 01227 78778