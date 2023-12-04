Photos: First Look at the Royal Shakespeare Company's MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO

My Neighbour Totoro plays at the Barbican until Saturday 23 March 2024.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

The Royal Shakespeare Company has released new images from the record-breaking production of Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbour Totoro, which began previews at the Barbican on the 21 November and runs until Saturday 23 March 2024.

Check out the photos below!

The global stage premiere of Hayao Miyazaki’s celebrated 1988 animated feature film, adapted by Tom Morton-Smith (Oppenheimer) and directed by Phelim McDermott, was first announced in April 2022 and broke the Barbican’s Box Office record for most tickets sold in a single day. The production opened at the Barbican in October last year, where it received both critical and audience acclaim, winning five WhatsOnStage Awards and six Olivier Awards, the most for any production this year.  

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan © RSC with Nippon TV

Recommended For You