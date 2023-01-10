Photos: First Look at the New West End Queens of SIX THE MUSICAL

New photos have been released of of the 2023 wives of Henry VIII in the hit West End musical, SIX. They are Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Catherine of Aragon, Baylie Carson as Anne Boleyn, Claudia Kariuki as Jane Seymour, Dionne Ward-Anderson as Anna of Cleves, Koko Basigara as Katherine Howard and Roxanne Couch as Catherine Parr.

SIX is currently booking at the Vaudeville Theatre until Sunday 29 October 2023.

Since its debut outing at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, SIX has solidified its global reputation as a musical theatre phenomenon. In addition to the West End production, the show is currently touring across the UK and Australia, with two concurrent productions travelling across North America. The UK Tour will be jetting off to Korea to open the show in March. The show will then play Amsterdam and Rotterdam in September. It also continues on Broadway, where it won 2 Tony Awards, 4 Drama Desk Awards, and 3 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Musical earlier this year.



In June 2022, producers of SIX reunited the original West End cast and the production played three open-air performances at Hampton Court Palace in front of a total audience of 10,000 people, with the production also being recorded at the Vaudeville Theatre for a future release date.

The global success of the show's score also continues, having amassed over 500 million streams and 3 billion views on TikTok, with the Original Studio Cast Recording achieving Gold status, and a Broadway album, recorded live on their opening night.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design) and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Casting for SIX is by Pearson Casting.



SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith