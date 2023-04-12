Photos: First Look at WORTH at the Arcola Theatre

New Earth Theatre and Storyhouse, in association with Arcola Theatre, present the world première production of WORTH, a new darkly comic drama exploring immigration and family secrets from Chinese Canadian writer, Joanne Lau. Check out all new production photos below!

Mingyu Lin directs Arthur Lee (Jacob) and Jennifer Lim (Penny), Stephen Hoo (Ted), Sara Chia-Jewell (May), Leo Buckley will now be playing the part of Anthony in WORTH. He will be replacing Zachary Hing.

WORTH confronts the truth of generational trauma in immigrant families, inspired by true events. The production opens at Arcola Theatre on 12 April and runs until 29 April, before transferring to Chester's Storyhouse, playing from 5 to 20 May.