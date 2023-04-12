Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at WORTH at the Arcola Theatre

The production opens at Arcola Theatre on 12 April and runs until 29 April, before transferring to Chester’s Storyhouse, playing from 5 to 20 May. 

Apr. 12, 2023  

New Earth Theatre and Storyhouse, in association with Arcola Theatre, present the world première production of WORTH, a new darkly comic drama exploring immigration and family secrets from Chinese Canadian writer, Joanne Lau. Check out all new production photos below!

Mingyu Lin directs Arthur Lee (Jacob) and Jennifer Lim (Penny), Stephen Hoo (Ted), Sara Chia-Jewell (May), Leo Buckley will now be playing the part of Anthony in WORTH. He will be replacing Zachary Hing.

WORTH confronts the truth of generational trauma in immigrant families, inspired by true events. The production opens at Arcola Theatre on 12 April and runs until 29 April, before transferring to Chester's Storyhouse, playing from 5 to 20 May.

Photo Credit: Ikin Yum

Arthur Lee

Arthur Lee, Stephen Hoo, Jennifer Lim, Sara Chia-Jewell

Jennifer Lima

Leo Buckley

Leo Buckley, Stephen Hoo, Jennifer Lim

Sara Chia-Jewell

Sara Chia-Jewell, Leo Buckley, Stephen Hoo

Sara Chia-Jewell, Jennifer Lim, Leo Buckley, Stephen Hoo, Arthur Lee

Stephen Hoo





