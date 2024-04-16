Photos: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Royal Shakespeare Company has released all new photos from its production of Love’s Labour’s Lost, which makes its premiere in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre this week. The production is the first to be programmed as part of Co-Artistic Directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey’s inaugural season. The production runs alongside The Buddha of Suburbia in the Swan Theatre, a co-production with Wise Children.

Luke Thomspon (Bridgerton, and WhatsOnStage award-winner for Best Supporting Performer in a Play for A Little Life) makes his RSC debut as Berowne in this playful and contemporary take on Shakespeare’s vibrant comedy, directed by Emily Burns (Jack Absolute Flies Again and Dear Octopusboth at the National Theatre) with design by Olivier-award nominated Joanna Scotcher.

Taking an oath to isolate themselves from the trivial distractions of women and love, four men think a spell of celibacy, study and self-improvement is the key to maxing out their potential. But when a Princess and her three companions arrive on a diplomatic mission, the allure of abstinence begins to evaporate. Something’s got to give…

The full cast comprises: Jack Bardoe (Don Armado); Brandon Bassir (Dumaine); Melanie-Joyce Bermudez (the Princess); Jeffrey Chekai (Marcade); Iskandar Eaton (Moth); Nathan Foad (Costard); Sarita Gabony (Maria); Tony Gardner (Holofernes); Shailan Gohil (Ensemble); Amy Griffiths (Katherine); Ioanna Kimbook (Rosaline); Kok-Hwa Lie (Dull); Jordan Metcalfe (Boyet); Tika Mu’tamir (Ensemble); Abiola Owokoniran (Ferdinand); Marienella Phillips (Jaquenetta); Eric Stroud (Longaville); Luke Thompson (Berowne); and Jamie Tyler (Ensemble).

Joining Emily and Joanna on the creative team are Neil Austin (Lighting Designer); Paul Englishby(Composer); George Dennis (Sound Designer); Shelley Maxwell (Movement Director); and Charlotte Sutton CDG (Casting Director).