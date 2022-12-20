Photos: First Look at THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN at the Kiln Theatre

All new photos have been released from the revival of The Wife of Willesden at Kiln Theatre.

Kiln Theatre had previously announced a two-week extension for Zadie Smith's critically acclaimed smash-hit The Wife of Willesden due to public demand - now running at Kiln Theatre until Saturday 11 February 2023.

The production will also see its New York première at the Harvey Theater at the BAM Strong in Brooklyn from 1 to 16 April 2023. This follows the already announced stateside dates at the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University from February 25 to 18 March.