Photos: First Look at THE TEMPEST at Shakespeare in the Squares

Shakespeare in the Squares today presents their fifth anniversary production of Shakespeare's The Tempest. Sioned Jones directs Mark Carlisle, Laura Gomez Gracia, Indigo Griffiths, Phyllis Ho, Ellis Kerkhoven, William Shackleton, Wilf Walsworth and Sasha Wilson.

The production, which tours to 18 squares across London in the most ambitious season to date, opens on 21 June at Arundel and Ladbroke Gardens, with previews from 15 June, and completes its run on 8 July at Cleveland Square.

Shakespeare in the Squares is now a central fixture in the calendar of Summer outdoor theatre, with each production tailored to the individual garden squares. The company works with the garden committees and other local organisations to create a unique community celebration around the play.

Check out all new photos below!