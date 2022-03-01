Photos: First Look at THE MERCHANT OF VENICE at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

All new photos have been released for The Merchant of Venice, performed in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, directed by Abigail Graham and designed by Sarah Beaton.

Abigail and the company reclaim Shakespeare's disturbing tale. Looking at the story in a contemporary context, the production asks us to confront and question our own prejudices in the here and now. This is the first time Abigail has directed at Shakespeare's Globe. Recent work includes Aladdin (Lyric Hammersmith), Mum (Plymouth Drum/Soho Theatre), Earthquakes in London (Guildhall), and The Tyler Sisters (Hampstead).

Abigail was the director of The Bush Neighbourhood Company 2020-21, the director of the Lyric Hammersmith Ensemble 2019-2020, and she was the founding Artistic Director of OpenWorks Theatre from 2013-2017- an organisation dedicated to changing who goes to the theatre by changing who makes it.

Performances run 18 February - 9 April.

Photo Credit: Tristram Kenton